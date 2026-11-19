In the last two decades, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has been associated with some very different kinds of films. Ayushmann’s portrayal of the everyday man in films like Vicky Donor, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan or even Badhai Ho has struck a chord for its story and progressive thoughts. Most of his films have taken up societal issues and delivered strong messages. Hence, for many of Khurrana’s fans, his casting in Sooraj Barjatya’s quintessentially family drama Yeh Prem Mol Liya may have come as a surprise. Barjatya, for years, has been credited with showcasing ideal joint families in big-budget family dramas. So how does Ayushmann Khurrana fit in the Rajshri universe?

“The preparation to be in a Rajshri film has been there since childhood,” said Ayushmann in a chat with WION ahead of the release of Yeh Prem Mol Liya.

Ayushmann said that working on a Sooraj Barjatya film came with huge responsibility. “It comes with the person that you are. I think it resonates with my core. I've come from a very traditional family. And I've had a very versatile childhood. You know, I've seen joint families and, you know, nuclear families. And my brother is like three years younger than me. He touches my feet.

“I'm really glad this is happening because I've grown up watching their films.”

'Rajshri 2.0': A Traditional Love Story That Questions Tradition

Ayushmann called Yeh Prem Mol Liya as one of Rajshri Productions’ “most progressive films.”

“It's the first time they'll be questioning the traditions. So, it's a giant quantum leap in Rajshri as well.”

Calling himself a ‘quintessential risk taker, ' Ayushmann said that choosing a film like Yeh Prem Mol Liya was a no-brainer for him. “It really aligns with my core of questioning traditions and going against the tide. And this is 2026, and this is again Rajshri 2.0 for me because they are doing something different. Though, of course, the tonality is the same. But the way they portray it, I think, will create certain value in the minds of the audience when they leave the theatre.”

The trailer of the film was unveiled on Tuesday and highlights the story of Prem (Ayushmann) and Purva(Sharvari). Primarily a love story, the film attempts to look at the responsibilities a son-in-law has towards his wife’s family.

“It's not a traditional love story, though it's my first classic film. But it's about two families coming together. So, how instrumental he is in getting these families together. And the way he treats his partner and the way he respects her family is the core of the film. And it talks about the privilege of being a daughter-in-law and the responsibility of a son-in-law. Because nobody talks about that. It's the other way around generally. So, though it's a traditional film, it also questions the traditions. So, it's one of a kind because in a Suraj Bajjatiya film, they've always followed the traditions,” said the actor.

Stepping Into Salman Khan’s Shoes as the New 'Prem'

Khurrana recalls watching innumerable Rajshri films in his growing up years and lists Maine Pyar Kiya and Hum Aapke Hain Koun as his favourites. “It’s a close competition between these two.”

Does he also play Prem in Yeh Prem Mol Liya? “ Of course. Every Rajshri protagonist is Prem. It's a default setting.” Having watched Prem’s love story while growing up, Ayushmann says life has come a full circle. and adds that “It's a big challenge, it's a big responsibility because I have big shoes to fill in. I'm a huge Salman Khan fan, and he has set that benchmark. But my Prem is different. It's up my alley. The genre is mine, I think. I'm not the only one who's played Prem, by the way.

Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonu Sol, Shahid Kapoor, they've all played this character. So this is something which is close to my genre and core. And that's why Surajji selected me for this one.”

The Real Threat to Theatres Isn't OTT—It's Your Smartphone

Ayushmann is conscious of the changing times and feels there is a need to create content that keeps the audience hooked. Does he feel that, with the advent of OTT, theatres are at risk? “I think the competition is not just OTT; it's your mobile phone. I think with the advent of social media and the kind of attention deficit we are facing right now. So the real challenge is how to maybe divert that attention to big screens from your device in your hand. So I guess it's not just OTT, it's social media."

“ The challenge is real to create something which is clutter-breaking, to experience unique emotions. If you give something unique to people in a narrative, the long format will always exist. But the challenge lies in the scripting and coming up with new ideas.”

'An Indie Artist in a Mainstream World'

Khurrana, who made his debut in 2012, is credited with some of the most popular films of the last decade or so. Yet, the actor considers himself a newcomer. “My Instagram bio these days says that I'm an indie artist in a mainstream world. So I'm very pure as an artist. I have that innocence of a newcomer still. But at the same time, over the years, I've realised I should not get carried away by the circus around me. So I make my choices. Whatever excites me, I go for it.”