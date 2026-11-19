Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya is returning to the romance genre with his upcoming film Yeh Prem Mol Liya, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari. Since the makers unveiled the trailer on Wednesday, the project has sparked online conversation, with several critics comparing it to Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's 2023 film Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahaani. Addressing the criticism, Ayushmann stepped in to defend the film and shared his views on the comparisons at the trailer launch event in Mumbai.

Ayushmann dismisses film comparisons

On Wednesday, Ayushmann attended the Mumbai trailer launch forYeh Prem Mol Liya.Addressing comparisons between his character, Prem, and Ranveer's Rocky in Karan Johar’sRocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,he said the characters have different personalities and follow different storylines.

He said, "This is a Sooraj Barjatya film, and Prem is a green flag. In this film (Yeh Prem Mol Liya), he is someone who takes a stand for his wife's family. Rocky's character arc in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is different. Prem is very different from him. You cannot even compare the two."

The Dream Girl actor also noted that Yeh Prem Mol Liya challenges the familiar portrayal of women as the ones who make sacrifices in relationships.

"Usually, a girl is the one who makes sacrifices. But we are not carrying a flag or launching a campaign. This time, Purva, Sharvari's character, has chosen her family, and Prem has chosen Purva," he added.

The trailer follows Prem and Purva as they navigate their relationship, family dynamics and the choices they make for each other. An age-old family tradition requires a woman to leave her parental home after marriage. Prem chooses to stand by Purva and her family, challenging patriarchal expectations around marriage.

The premise has prompted comparisons with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which also explores family relationships, traditional values and a man standing up for his partner’s family. In that film, the couple swaps families in an effort to win their approval for marriage.

About Yeh Prem Mol Liya

Yeh Prem Mol Liya is an upcoming romantic family drama directed by Sooraj Barjatya. The cast also includes Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Seema Pahwa, Swanand Kirkire, Saumya Tandon, Shruti Seth, Shaad Randhawa, Girish Kulkarni and Rajesh Kumar.