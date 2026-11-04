/Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao reunite on dance floor at Diwali party, bring back Bareilly Ki Barfi memories

Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao took fans on a nostalgic trip as they reunited on the dance floor at a Diwali celebration in Mumbai. The two stars, who shared screen space in Bareilly Ki Barfi, delighted fans by dancing to the title track of Ayushmann's upcoming film Yeh Prem Mol Liya. The actor later shared a video of the cheerful reunion on social media, which quickly caught fans’ attention.

Ayushmann and Rajkummar bring back memories of Bareilly Ki Barfi

On November 4 (Wednesday), Ayushmann took to Instagram to share a video of the special moment with Rajkummar, giving fans a glimpse of their cheerful reunion. The two held hands and grooved to the music of the upcoming film Yeh Prem Mol Liya.

He captioned the post, “Prem waali Diwali sab ke saath ❤️🤗 #YehPremMolLiya in theatres on 27th Nov 2026.”

The party was hosted by Ayushmann and his wife, Tahira Kashyap. The Dreamgirl actor was seen in a black sherwani with golden sequins and dark boots, while Rajkummar opted for an elegant kurta shirt. The Prahaar star attended the celebration with his wife, Patralekhaa.

The party also saw several Bollywood celebrities in attendance, including Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Huma Qureshi and Bhumi Pednekar.

Their collaboration in Bareilly Ki Barfi

Ayushmann and Rajkummar shared screen space in the 2017 film Bareilly Ki Barfi. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the romantic comedy received positive reviews and performed well at the box office.

The film also starred Kriti Sanon and revolved around a love triangle involving her character, Bitti Mishra, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Chirag Dubey and Rajkummar Rao’s Pritam Vidrohi.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s work front

Ayushmann was last seen in the spy comedy Udta Teer, which was released in theatres on October 23, 2026. Directed by Aakash Kaushik, the film also stars Sara Ali Khan. Next, he will appear in the romantic family drama Yeh Prem Mol Liya, alongside Sharvari. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, it is scheduled to hit theatres on November 27, 2026.

Rajkummar Rao’s work front