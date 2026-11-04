A day after actor Tusshar Kapoor, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has reportedly received a threatening audio message. As per IANS, the sender claimed to be associated with the Lawrence gang and demanded crores of rupees.

On Tuesday, Tusshar got the threatening call, demanding Rs 5 crore. This comes as the entire town is gripped with the fear after several rounds were opened at actor Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana gets extortion threat, demands crores

Mumbai Police have launched an investigation into the extortion threat received by actor Ayushmann Khurrana. They have demanded crores. However, the exact amount has not been disclosed.

Sources said the police are verifying the sender's claimed Lawrence Bishnoi gang links by comparing the threatening audio message with voice recordings of a person with the same name already in their records.

Khurrana received an extortion call a day after Tusshar got a call from a man identifying himself as Harry Boxer and claiming to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. It has not yet been revealed whether the two cases are related.

However, in Kapoor's case, senior police officials said a mismatch was found when the audio was compared with recordings of a person with the same name in their records, leading them to believe the call may be a hoax in which the gang's name was used to create fear.