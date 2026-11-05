/KATSEYE postpones sold-out Detroit concert at last minute, fans express anger

HYBE X GEFFEN girl group KATSEYE has found itself facing criticism after postponing its sold-out concert in Detroit just 30 minutes before the scheduled start. The November 3 show at Little Caesars Arena was called off after one of the member fell ill and was unable to perform. While the group apologised to fans and promised to reschedule the performance, the late announcement left several young concertgoers disappointed and parents frustrated, with some taking to social media to share the financial and emotional impact of the decision.

KATSEYE postpones sold-out Detroit concert shortly before showtime

KATSEYE's Detroit concert took an unexpected turn on Tuesday, November 3, after the group announced that it would not be performing at Little Caesars Arena as scheduled. The sold-out show was due to begin at 8 pm local time, but fans received the postponement announcement around 7:30 pm, when many had already reached the venue and taken their seats.

The group attributed the decision to a health issue involving member Megan Skiendiel, who was reportedly unwell and unable to perform. In a message shared through Instagram Stories, KATSEYE said it wanted to give Megan the necessary time to rest and recover.

The announcement also acknowledged that several fans had travelled considerable distances and made arrangements to attend the concert. The group apologised for the inconvenience and expressed disappointment at not being able to meet its audience that evening

Parents express frustration over last-minute announcement

The postponement prompted an angry response from several parents, many of whom had planned the concert as a special outing with their children. Social media users shared their disappointment, with some questioning why the decision was communicated so close to the scheduled performance.

One user wrote, "#katseye just CANCELLED their DETROIT 30 minutes before the START! Just disgusting! My daughter is so disappointed. I want my $889 I spent back!!

Another user wrote, "katseye is bigger than 1 person” said daniela’s father. why would they cancel the show hours/minutes after doing sound check? this is so sad seeing all those kids & parents cry not knowing how to calm their kids down. management needs to do better! demand answers!!"

"Drove all the way to LCA in rush hour for KATSEYE. Paid for parking, waited at the doors, and was in line for food when word got around that the show was canceled. After months of anticipation, there’s a lot of disappointment. Hopeful the rescheduled date works". wrote the third user.

Another X user wrote, "I know those kids mad asf about katseye show getting cancelled bc now they have no excuse to miss school tomorrow."

KATSEYE apologises, promises to reschedule Detroit show

Following the backlash, KATSEYE acknowledged the disappointment caused by the sudden change and apologised to its fans. The group said it was grateful for their patience and support, particularly those who had travelled and made arrangements to attend the show.