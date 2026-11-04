/Amitabh Bachchan meets fans behind bulletproof shield; film body seeks PM Modi's help

The entire tinsel town is gripped with fear after shots were fired at actor Tiger Shroff's residence, and subsequent threats were issued to Salman Khan, Rohit Shetty, Kapil Sharma, and a bomb threat was given to legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. Now, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the matter.

Mumbai, home to Bollywood and several of its biggest stars, is now gripped by fear, with many A-listers living under the threat of being targeted. This was starkly evident on Sunday when Amitabh Bachchan, who has been greeting fans outside his Mumbai residence Jalsa for years, appeared behind a bulletproof shield.

Film workers' body seeks PM Modi's intervention after attacks

As Bollywood celebrities and their families face new fears, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking urgent protection for celebrities.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan greets fans from behind bulletproof glass at Jalsa after bomb threat

In a letter dated Nov 3, AICWA president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta urged PM Modi to provide security, citing Bachchan's example, who had to protect himself with a shield in his own city, and noting that his son Abhishek Bachchan was so careful that he accompanied his father.

Read the full statement here:

“For more than four decades he has met his fans there every Sunday, and people from across India and abroad come just to see him. At the age of 84, he never imagined he would have to protect himself like this in his own city. His son Abhishek Bachchan, who rarely comes out, stood beside him to protect his father,” he wrote.

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Bachchan's appearance has caused worry across the industry.

“People have heard of bulletproof cars. Never before had they seen a superstar step out of his home behind bulletproof glass just to meet the people who love him. This image will be remembered in the history of Indian cinema, and the whole industry was shaken by it,” he said.

The letter also mentioned Shroff's firing incident in Mumbai's Juhu area, which came after shots were fired outside director Rohit Shetty and actor Salman Khan's homes.

''Tiger Shroff was fired upon in Juhu, one of Mumbai's most prominent VIP areas, in the presence of a large crowd. Two people were hit by bullets... Tiger Shroff has no known controversy and no known enmity with anyone. He was targeted in broad daylight for one reason: to spread terror,” the letter stated.

Amitabh Bachchan greets fans from behind bulletproof glass