/VIDEO: Delhi CM leads food safety crackdown, seizes nearly 7,000 Kg of suspected fake Paneer, Khoya

The Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government has seized nearly 7,000 kg of suspected adulterated paneer and khoya in a major crackdown ahead of Diwali 2026. The move is part of increasing food safety checks in order to prevent the sale of unsafe food products in the run-up to the festive season. The crackdown comes as demand for paneer, khoya and other dairy products increases during the festive season, especially in Diwali.



A video of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also surfaced on social media, inspecting the seized products. The visual shows her throwing away the suspected fake paneer and directing officials who accompanied her to step up inspections and take stringent action against those involved in food adulteration.

Directive issued for food safety officials

In response, officials have also directed food safety officials to step up inspections and maintain stricter oversight of market products to shield consumers from adulterated food. The move comes as food adulteration continues to be a persistent issue across Indian cities, with inspections and laboratory testing repeatedly uncovering substandard and unsafe items.



The concern intensifies during the festive season, when demand surges for milk-based items like paneer, khoya, ghee and sweets. According to data the Union government presented in Parliament, out of 1,70,535 food samples tested nationwide in 2024-25, 34,388 failed to meet prescribed standards. These figures span multiple food categories and are not restricted to dairy products alone.

