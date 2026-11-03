/US midterm elections 2026: How America’s voting system differs from India’s

As the United States votes in the 2026 midterm elections on November 3, one question often comes up among Indian readers: why does a party losing an election not mean the president has to leave office?

The answer lies in how the two countries elect their governments. In India, general elections decide who forms the government. In the US, midterm elections decide which party controls Congress while the president continues in office.

The difference is not limited to the outcome. The two countries also follow different systems for conducting elections, registering voters, casting ballots and counting votes.

Who conducts the elections?

India has one Election Commission that oversees the entire election process, from preparing voter lists to monitoring polling and counting. The Election Commission of India (ECI) is responsible for Lok Sabha and state assembly elections.

The US does not work that way. There is no single authority conducting elections across all 50 states. Each state runs its own elections, and local officials take care of polling and counting. So, a voter in Texas may follow a different set of rules from someone voting in California. Even the deadlines for registering to vote and sending postal ballots can differ.

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What are people voting for?

In India, the Lok Sabha election decides which party or alliance will run the country for the next five years. People vote for their constituency's MP, and the numbers determine who gets to form the government.

The US midterms have a different purpose. Americans are not voting for a new president. They are choosing their representatives in Congress — all 435 members of the House and 35 senators this time. The result will show whether Trump’s Republicans keep their hold on Congress or whether Democrats take control. Trump’s presidential term is not affected by the midterm result.

How often are elections held?

In India, Lok Sabha elections are held every five years, unless the House is dissolved before completing its term. Rajya Sabha elections follow a different schedule, with one-third of its members retiring every two years.

In the US, voters return to the polls much more frequently for congressional elections. Members of the House of Representatives are elected for two-year terms, so all 435 seats are contested every two years. Senators serve six-year terms, with roughly one-third of the Senate seats going to polls every two years. Midterm elections fall halfway through the president’s four-year term.

EVMs in India, different voting methods in US

India holds Lok Sabha elections every five years, unless the government falls and the House is dissolved earlier. The Rajya Sabha has a different cycle. Its members serve six years, but one-third retire every two years, so elections are held to fill those vacancies.

In the US, voters elect the entire House of Representatives every two years. Senate elections are spread out over the same period, with roughly 33 or 34 of the 100 seats contested each time. These elections, held halfway through a president’s four-year term, are known as midterms.

Why does counting take longer in the US?

In India, votes are counted on a fixed day after polling ends. In the US, counting does not always finish on Election Day. A large number of voters send their ballots by mail, and officials have to check these before adding them to the final count. The problem is that states have different rules on when this work can begin. In some places, officials can start checking mail ballots beforehand; in others, they have to wait until Election Day. Close contests can take even longer if a recount is needed.

What happens if the ruling party loses?

In India, if the ruling party loses its majority in the Lok Sabha, it cannot continue in government unless it gets the support of other parties to prove its majority.