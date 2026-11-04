/Ladakh admin sends notice to Sonam Wangchuk's school, asks it to 'stop classes, other activities' amid pending case

The Ladakh administration on Tuesday (Nov 3) issued a notice to the Himalayan Institute of Alternative Learning (HIAL), co-founded by Sonam Wangchuk and his wife Gitanjali J Angmo, asking it not to undertake any further activities at Desert Flower School in Phyang until the matter is decided by the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. This comes as Wangchuk extended support to people of Arunachal Pradesh resisting the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project.



In a notice issued by the Office of the Tehsildar, Leh, to HIAL Founder and CEO Gitanjali J Angmo, the administration said that classes and other activities were being started at Desert Flower School without obtaining proper consent, clearances or necessary approval from the concerned authorities. “Desert Flower School of the HIAL Ecosystem has commenced functioning of the school without necessary clearance/approval from the competent authority. The administration asks HIAL to strictly maintain the status quo and avoid causing any prejudice to the case pending before the High Court of J&K and Ladakh,” said a spokesman of the L-G administration.



The notice stated that Angmo had earlier written to the Deputy Commissioner, Leh, on September 22, seeking a No Objection Certificate (NOC) or clearance for the proposed members of the Managing Committee of Desert Flower School under the HIAL ecosystem. However, the administration said it had received information that classes and other activities had commenced at the school without the required approvals.



It further stated that the matter concerning HIAL was currently pending before the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. "In view of the matter being under consideration before the Hon'ble Court, you are hereby advised not to undertake any action whatsoever in furtherance of the functioning or commencement of activities, until the matter is finally decided by the Hon'ble Court or until further directions are issued, as the case may be," the notice stated.