/Sonam Wangchuk reacts to Aamir Khan and Salman Khan's viral remarks amid CJP protest

Sonam Wangchuk is back in the spotlight! But, this time, the Indian activist is drawing attention for reacting to the viral comments made by Bollywood stars Aamir Khan and Salman Khan during his hunger strike at the CJP protest. While Aamir had earlier clarified that they had never met, Salman weighed in with his stance, urging Wangchuk to end his hunger strike by writing, "Sonam, it's done, bro." The environmentalist's response has now added a fresh twist to the discussion.

Sonam Wangchuk reacts to Aamir Khan and Salman Khan's viral statement

Appearing on Prakhar Gupta's YouTube channel for a podcast, Wangchuk took a sly dig at Aamir Khan and Salman Khan's viral statement during his hunger strike in the CJP protest.

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Sonam reacted to Aamir's ‘we never met’ claims and stated, "When he said that we hadn’t even met, some videos later emerged in which he was watching one of my speeches while dressed in the Ghajini outfit. Shayad woh Ghajini outfit mein the toh short-term memory loss hua hoga; 15 min baad bhool gaye honge. Toh, mai hairaan nahi hoon. Warna bahut detail mein mile the hum." (Perhaps he was in the Ghajini outfit, so he had some short-term memory loss and forgot for 15 minutes or so. So, I’m not surprised. Otherwise, we had met and discussed things in great detail)

He further said that their meeting was not just a quick introduction; rather, it was a lengthy conversation. Wangchuk stated, "Humne suna hai na, woh apne character mein ghus jaate hain. Toh shayad Ghajini mein itne ghuse the ki jab woh award function mein aaye, jismein main award le raha tha, woh bhi bhool gaye honge. Warna bahot detail mein mile, bahot ideas discuss kiye." (We often hear that actors get so deeply into their characters. Maybe he got so immersed in Ghajini that when he came to the award function where I was receiving an award, he forgot that too. Otherwise, we had met at length and discussed several ideas).

What did Aamir Khan say about Sonam Wangchuk?

Speaking at an appearance in London, Aamir Khan shut down the longstanding belief that Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots is based on the life story of Sonam Wangchuk. Khan stated that neither he nor the film's writers knew Sonam Wangchuk while making 3 Idiots. He further dismissed the idea that the character Rancho was based on him.

He said, "No, that’s not true, actually. That is a misconception. I didn’t know about Mr Sonam Wangchuk at the time we were making the film. I know that; I saw a video of Chatur. Just recently, he said that… No, he’s wrong. Maybe that’s what Chatur was thinking, but I want to tell you that neither Raju nor Abhijat nor I knew about Sonam. However, what Mr Sonam is doing is good work anyway. He doesn’t need to be based on the character of 3 Idiots for us to respect him and the work he’s done."

Sonam Wangchuk takes a dig at Salman Khan's 'Sonam, it's done bro' statement

After responding to Aamir Khan’s claim that his 3 Idiots character Phunsukh Wangdu was not based on him, activist, educator, and environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk has also taken a sly dig at Salman Khan’s remarks on his hunger strike during the NEET protests.

When he appeared on Gupta's podcast, the host gifted Wangchuk a white T-shirt with a meme of Khan's saying, "Sonam, it's done, bro," written on it. While accepting the gift, Wangchuk replied to the viral statement, "Majbooriyan hoti hogi sabki. Toh main usme nahi jana chahunga. Aage-peeche, daayein-baayein dekhna padta hai. Kuch kaha iska main izzat karta hu, baaki majbooriyon se toh main uspe nahi kahunga." (Everyone must have compulsions. So I would not like to get into that. One has to look back and forth, right and left. I respect what is said, but I will not talk about other compulsions).

About Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike

Sonam Wangchuk staged a 26-day hunger strike to seek justice for NEET-UG students affected by the alleged paper leak. The protest, which began on June 6 at Jantar Mantar in collaboration with the satirical youth movement Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), took a toll on his health and resulted in significant muscle loss. It was reported that Wangchuk lost around 11 kg during his strike. His protest primarily called for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.