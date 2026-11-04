The US midterm elections are set to upend President Donald Trump's presidency, with Democrats projected to win control of the House of Representatives, according to CBS News. The outcome could significantly weaken Trump's position during the final two years of his presidency, following his sweeping victory in the 2024 presidential election.

The elections are also being closely watched globally, as the outcome could have implications for the ongoing Iran war, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Trump's tariff policies and global energy markets.

Polls have closed across much of the eastern and Midwestern United States, with all 435 seats in the House of Representatives up for grabs.

Republicans currently hold a narrow majority with 218 seats, compared with 214 held by Democrats. One independent member caucuses with Republicans, while two seats remain vacant.

What is at stake in the House elections?

Control of the House gives a party significant influence over the legislative agenda, committee leadership, subpoena powers and federal spending. It also allows the majority party to elect the Speaker of the House.

Democrats need a net gain of just four seats to take control of the chamber and reach the 218-seat majority mark.

Although all 435 seats are being contested, the battle for control centres on around 30 to 45 closely contested districts, where even small shifts could prove decisive.

House members serve two-year terms, meaning the entire chamber faces elections every two years, including during midterm and presidential election years.

Democrats take early lead in House results

As results continued to come in, Democrats strengthened their lead, winning 132 seats and leading in 69 more, compared with 77 seats won and 73 seats for Republicans. The majority mark in the 435-member House is 218.