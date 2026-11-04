The US midterm elections are set to upend President Donald Trump's presidency, with Democrats projected to win control of the House of Representatives, according to CBS News. The outcome could significantly weaken Trump's position during the final two years of his presidency, following his sweeping victory in the 2024 presidential election.
The elections are also being closely watched globally, as the outcome could have implications for the ongoing Iran war, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Trump's tariff policies and global energy markets.
Polls have closed across much of the eastern and Midwestern United States, with all 435 seats in the House of Representatives up for grabs.
Republicans currently hold a narrow majority with 218 seats, compared with 214 held by Democrats. One independent member caucuses with Republicans, while two seats remain vacant.
What is at stake in the House elections?
Control of the House gives a party significant influence over the legislative agenda, committee leadership, subpoena powers and federal spending. It also allows the majority party to elect the Speaker of the House.
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Democrats need a net gain of just four seats to take control of the chamber and reach the 218-seat majority mark.
Also Read: US midterms elections 2026: Who won and who lost the key Senate and House races | FULL LIST
Although all 435 seats are being contested, the battle for control centres on around 30 to 45 closely contested districts, where even small shifts could prove decisive.
House members serve two-year terms, meaning the entire chamber faces elections every two years, including during midterm and presidential election years.
Democrats take early lead in House results
As results continued to come in, Democrats strengthened their lead, winning 132 seats and leading in 69 more, compared with 77 seats won and 73 seats for Republicans. The majority mark in the 435-member House is 218.
The Republicans also suffered several high-profile defeats. House Freedom Caucus member Scott Perry lost Pennsylvania’s 10th District to Democrat Janelle Stelson, while GOP incumbent Gabe Evans was defeated by Democrat Manny Rutinel in Colorado’s 8th District. Democrats also flipped Pennsylvania’s 7th and 8th Districts, New Jersey’s 7th District, where Rebecca Bennett defeated incumbent Thomas Kean Jr., and North Carolina’s 11th District, which Republicans had held for more than 15 years. In another surprise, Democrat Zach Dembo won Kentucky’s 6th District, a traditionally Republican seat.