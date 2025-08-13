/The story behind Arvid Lindblad's Indian-themed helmet: A tribute to family and tradition

For Arvid Lindblad, Diwali is about much more than the lights, fireworks and festivities. It is about family, childhood memories and the traditions that have remained close to his heart over the years. As the young Formula One driver prepares to celebrate the festival away from home, Lindblad has found a special way to keep those memories alive. The Red Bull-associated driver has unveiled a Diwali-inspired helmet, bringing a piece of Indian culture to the global stage of Formula One.

The design is deeply personal, drawing inspiration from his childhood memories of celebrating Diwali with his maternal grandparents, particularly his nani. "Diwali has always been something very special to me. It's about family and spending time together, especially with my nani and nana," Lindblad said while replying to a question from WION.

Recalling his childhood celebrations, the youngster spoke about decorating the house, making rangolis, lighting diyas and enjoying traditional Indian food with his family. With the demands of the Formula One calendar making it difficult for him to celebrate the festival in the traditional manner this year, Lindblad decided to create something that would keep those memories alive. "I wanted to do something special to celebrate Diwali this year, because obviously I won't be able to celebrate it in the normal manner," he explained.

What is so special about helmet?

The helmet features a dark navy-blue base representing the night sky, complemented by bright yellow and orange colours that symbolise fireworks lighting up the darkness. The design also incorporates rangolis, a lotus flower and a deer. One of the most personal elements is the rangoli artwork, which has a special connection to his nani. "My nani and I used to make a lot of rangoli always for Diwali," he revealed.

There is also a tribute to his grandmother's fashion choices, with the helmet incorporating Phulkari embroidery inspired by the colourful chunnis she used to wear. Lindblad also wanted to include an element from his first visit to India, with the design reflecting his appreciation of the country's visual culture and traditions.

Arvid Lindblad on his first F1 season

Lindblad also reflected on the challenges and lessons from his Formula One debut season. The transition from the junior categories to Formula One has been a significant learning experience, with the youngster highlighting the importance of adapting to a much larger team environment.

While driving the car was arguably the most familiar aspect of the transition, working with a considerably bigger engineering team and managing responsibilities outside the cockpit presented a different challenge. "In F2, there were four or five engineers in the room. Now in F1, there's 30, and there's another 100 or 200 at the factory," he said.

Reflecting on his performances, Lindblad said he entered the season without setting too many expectations for himself. He admitted that the car's competitiveness had helped him deliver strong performances and attract attention, while also recognising that there had been ups and downs along the way. "There have been many more ups than downs. I've learned a lot and enjoyed it a lot at the same time, which I think is also the most important thing," he said.

Lindblad on Max Verstappen and Kimi Antonelli

Lindblad also spoke about two young drivers who have been central to the Formula One conversation. On Mercedes youngster Kimi Antonelli, whom he has known since their junior racing days, Lindblad praised his development and consistency. "I always really enjoyed racing him because I felt like he pushed me to be my best," he said, adding that Antonelli had been impressive throughout the season and deserved the recognition he had received.

The Red Bull connection has also given Lindblad an opportunity to observe four-time world champion Max Verstappen closely. While the two have not necessarily had many extended conversations, Lindblad said there was plenty to learn simply by watching Verstappen's driving through onboard footage.

He particularly highlighted the Dutchman's ability to push the car to its limits, adapt to different situations and maintain an uncompromising mentality on the track. "He's never ever willing to give up an inch," Lindblad said.

Melbourne debut remains a special memory