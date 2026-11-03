/Indian tourist killed in Nepal helicopter collision, pilots among three injured: Who are they

The foreign passenger killed in Nepal helicopter collision on Tuesday (Nov 3) has been identified as Vasanth Kumar Balaramaramadu, an Indian citizen. On Tuesday morning, two helicopters Fishtail Air and Air Dynasty collided during landing at the Pheriche helipad, Khumbu Pasang Lhamu Rural Municipality-4 in Nepal's Solukhumbu district. The number of people onboard the two helicopters has not been confirmed yet but Nepal Police has confirmed the death of the Indian passenger and said that three people has been injured.

Among those injured, one has been identified as Shailesh Krishna Patel, a New Zealand citizen of Indian origin. He was airlifted to Mediciti Hospital in Kathmandu aboard a Prabhu Air helicopter, Tamang said. Both pilots sustained minor injuries and were also taken to Kathmandu for further treatment. The Fishtail Air helicopter was piloted by Captain Prajjwal KC and an Air Dynasty helicopter was commanded by Captain Rabindra Prajapati.

Official reaction

Prime Minister of Nepal Balendra Shah has not yet released an official statement or direct reaction regarding the helipad collision. However, a Cabinet meeting has been scheduled for 4:00 PM today at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers in Singha Durbar. While the meeting was called following a two-week gap, the sudden high-altitude aviation tragedy is expected to be a key point of discussion for the cabinet.

Collision caught on cam

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media and the cause of the crash is being investigated. In the video, the helicopters are seen drawing dangerously close to one another. During their final landing maneuvers, the fast-spinning rotor blades violently strike each other. The area is surrounded by snow, with spectators on the ground watching and waving as the two helicopters simultaneously descend toward the shared landing site.