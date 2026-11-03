/Iran expresses appreciation after Indian Navy and Air Force rescue Iranian crew from Somali pirates

The Indian Navy, with support from the Indian Air Force, has rescued all 20 crew members of the Iranian fishing vessel Azini after a 48-hour operation against armed Somali pirates more than 3,000 km from Mumbai. No casualties or injuries were reported.

The vessel was seized on 29 October off the northeastern coast of Somalia, between Bandarbayla and Hafun. About 12 armed pirates boarded the Iranian-flagged dhow, which was carrying Iranian crew. Maritime authorities, including the EU-backed Maritime Security Centre–Indian Ocean, warned that the pirates intended to use it as a “mother ship” to launch further attacks on merchant shipping in the region.

In response, the Indian Navy diverted the guided-missile destroyer INS Kolkata, already on mission deployment, to intercept the vessel. It was supported by long-range maritime reconnaissance aircraft, including a P-8I, with additional assistance from platforms such as the MQ-9. After locating and tracking Azini through sustained surveillance, the naval force used calibrated non-kinetic measures to contain the vessel and prevent its escape toward busy shipping lanes.

Marine Commandos (MARCOS) were then inserted by a precision airdrop from an Indian Air Force C-17 transport aircraft. In a coordinated tactical intervention, the commandos secured the vessel, overcame the pirate threat and freed the crew. Photographs released after the operation showed seized weapons, including firearms and ammunition, laid out on the deck, with INS Kolkata standing by.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the forces on Monday. “My congratulations to the Indian Navy for successfully executing a meticulously coordinated 48-hour operation to rescue all 20 crew members of the pirated fishing vessel, Azini, more than 3000 km from Mumbai in the Arabian Sea, on 2 Nov 26,” he said. “The swift localisation, interception and safe release of the crew and vessel from significantly-armed pirates, with timely support from the Indian Air Force, speak well of the Indian Navy’s high operational readiness and ability to respond decisively to maritime threats across the region.”