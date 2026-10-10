/INDIA bloc plans mega protest on Monday amid Delhi crackdown, Wangchuk's warns to launch 'padyatra'

The INDIA bloc is planning to organise a mega protest on Monday (October 12) as the crackdown in Delhi continued on Saturday over protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar. The ongoing protest is against the alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. TMC chief and former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will also join INDIA bloc's protest on Monday.



Therefore, Banerjee has rescheduled her travel plans, cancelling her scheduled return to Kolkata and deciding to stay in the national capital. Meanwhile, Banerjee was detained by Delhi police on Saturday (October 10) before joining the CJP protest. Previously, she sat on dharna on the road near South Avenue bus stand.

Wangchuk's warns to launch 'padyatra' if…

Ladakhi activist Sonam Wangchuk warned of launching a hunger strike or a foot march if the detained leaders in Delhi on Saturday are not released by tomorrow. Wangchuk's announcement comes after several political leaders, activists and protesters, including CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, were detained by Delhi Police. They were detained as they tried to move to the Jantar Mantar to protest against alleged irregularities in the functioning of the Election Commission.



In a video message shared across his social media platforms, the activist alleged that the country was currently living through an “undeclared emergency.” "Yesterday when I posted a message appealing for unity and peace in today's protest, I had never imagined that the biggest democracy in the world would be under an undeclared EMERGENCY," he wrote.