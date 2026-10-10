/NIA files FIR in Flydubai hijack attempt and attack on Smit Machchhar, probes ‘larger conspiracy’

India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered a case to investigate the hijacking attempt on Flydubai flight FZ1073 in Saudi airspace on September 30, when Indian Captain Smit Machchhar was attacked by his Omani co-pilot Hamam al-Hammami mid-air. Machchhar managed to avert a major disaster by resisting the attacker. Despite serious injuries, he opened the cockpit door, allowing passengers to rush in and restrain the officer. Two off-duty pilots took over the flight controls and made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia.

The federal anti-terror agency registered the case under Section 6 of the Anti-Hijacking Act, 2016, and relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) directed the NIA to investigate the incident, with officials citing the need to uncover a “larger conspiracy”.

What the NIA FIR says

According to the FIR filed on Friday, the flight departed Dubai at 7:05 am on September 30, carrying 174 passengers and six crew members. At around 9:21 am, while flying near the Jordan-Saudi Arabia border, the aircraft abruptly changed course and turned back into Saudi airspace.

The FIR identifies the first officer as an Omani national, who allegedly stabbed Machchhar during the flight.

“On September 30, it was reported that the Omani first officer of flydubai flight number 1073, piloted by Indian national Captain Smit Machchhar, stabbed the captain during the flight in an apparent attempt to hijack or cause it to crash. As a result of the attack, captain Smit Machchhar sustained deep cuts to his head and hands,” the FIR states.

The document adds that the co-pilot was “overwhelmed and restrained by passengers and crew”. Machchhar suffered deep cuts to his head and hands in the attack.

Investigation into alleged wider plot

The NIA said the case involved offences against an Indian national and required a central investigation given its gravity and international ramifications.

Hammami allegedly planned a 9/11-style attack, according to the claims surrounding the incident. However, the alleged wider plot remains subject to investigation.

“Indian government is of the opinion that a scheduled offence under the NIA Act has been committed and the case is related to attack on an Indian national with an apparent attempt to hijack or crash the plane flydubai flight 1073 on September 30, and having regard to the gravity of the offence, its grave national and international ramifications, and the need to unearth the larger conspiracy, the matter requires investigation by NIA,” the FIR reads.