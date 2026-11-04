US President Donald Trump had a meltdown as US midterm results indicate a blue wave. CBS is projecting Democrats to win both the House and Senate. Early projections suggest Democrats have managed to flip Ohio, Kansas, Texas, Iowa, South Carolina, and North Carolina. In a series of Truth Social posts, Trump claimed that he will become “a political pundit” now.

I’m going to become a Political Pundit, both good and bad, on the reasons these Candidates won and lost! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

Trump attacked Texas Governor Greg Abbott and claimed that the poor result of the Republican was due to his absence from the ballot.

"If Greg Abbott, the Governor of Texas, hadn’t become a RINO in the last six months of his Political Life, he wouldn’t have lost. He went back to his original formula, and it wasn’t pretty! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

“I wasn’t on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

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He shared a photo of a red MAGA-style hat where the word "MAGA" was replaced with “VETO”. He doubled down on Fox News and blamed it for airing “Bill de Blasio, the Worst Mayor in the History of New York City.” He accused them of spending too much time covering the "Trump Deranged Dumocrats!"

Trump praises Democrats

Following the result, Trump had a rare moment of praise for Democrats, saying that they had done a "good job" and that there was a mood in the air; he shouldn't “feel guilty”.