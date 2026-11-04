/Democrats flip Texas, North Carolina and South Carolina, held 9 others

Democrats have flipped; Republicans held Texas, North Carolina and South Carolina in the early projection called by Decision Desk HQ and AP. Several other races that could decide control were still uncalled late Tuesday night in local time. Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff is projected to have won re-election in Georgia, pushing the swing state deep into blue territory. Democrats need a net gain of four seats to take control. A 50-50 split would leave Republicans in charge, since Vice President JD Vance casts the tie-breaker.

Flipped seats

North Carolina (R-D): Democrat Roy Cooper was projected to defeat Republican Michael Whatley, with the AP calling the race at 8:23 pm in local time. The seat is held by Republican Senator Thom Tillis, who chose not to run again.

South Carolina (R-D): Democrat Annie Andrews is projected to topple Republican Senator Darline Graham, according to NBC News. This will be the state’s first Democratic senator in more than 20 years; Trump had carried by 17 points two years ago.

Texas (R-D): Democrat James Talarico was projected to defeat Republican Ken Paxton by Decision Desk HQ. It would be the first Democratic Senate win in Texas since 1988. Paxton had beaten Sen. John Cornyn in the GOP primary runoff.

Seats held

New Hampshire: Democrat Chris Pappas beat Republican John Sununu, keeping the seat Democratic after Senator Jeanne Shaheen's retirement.

Georgia: Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff was reelected over Republican Mike Collins, with the AP calling the race at 7:55 pm

Florida special: Republican Senator Ashley Moody won and will serve out the remainder of Marco Rubio's term, which ends in early 2029.

Alabama: Republican Barry Moore is leading and projected to win the race to succeed Alabama GOP Senator Tommy Tuberville, according to Decision Desk HQ.

Also Read: Chris Pappas makes history as first openly gay man elected to US Senate

New Hampshire: Chris Pappas, the four-term Democratic congressman, has won New Hampshire’s US Senate race, protecting the open seat from a Republican flip in a closely fought contest against John Sununu.

Colorado: Democrats are projected to secure Colorado, with John Hickenlooper leading by a massive margin with roughly 73% of votes counted

Delaware: Democratic incumbent Chris Coons defeated Republican challenger Michael Katz in Delaware's US Senate race, securing another six-year term.

Illinois: Democrat Juliana Stratton made history with her victory, as for the first time in US history, three Black women will serve in the Senate at the same time.

Kentucky: Republican Representative Andy Barr won Kentucky’s open U.S. Senate seat Tuesday, defeating Democrat Charles Booker in the race to succeed retiring Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell, the Associated Press projected.

New Jersey: Incumbent Democrat Cory Booker is projected to win the NJ Senate race for a third time, defeating Republican Justin Murphy.