/US midterm elections 2026 results: Vivek Ramaswamy loses Ohio's governor race | Full list of Indian-American candidates who won and who lost

Indian-American candidates are making their presence felt in the 2026 US Midterm Elections, contesting key races across the country. From gubernatorial and mayoral contests to seats in the US House of Representatives and state legislatures, several candidates are seeking to secure electoral victories. While some have already won their races, others are awaiting results. Here is a look at the Indian-American candidates who contested the midterms, the parties they represent and the opponents they faced.

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Indian-American candidates: Who won and who lost?

Vivek Ramaswamy (Republican) is contesting the Ohio governor's race against Democrat Amy Acton. He has lost

Saritha Komatireddy (Republican) is contesting the New York attorney general's race against incumbent Democrat Letitia James.

Nithya Raman (Democrat) is contesting the Los Angeles mayoral race against incumbent Democrat Karen Bass.

Aruna Miller – The Lieutenant Governor of Maryland, she has won re-election as Maryland's lieutenant governor after NBC News projected Democratic Governor Wes Moore's victory.

Lisa Kaul – She is contesting for a seat in the New York State Senate.

Josh Kaul – He is seeking re-election as the Attorney General of Wisconsin.

Anil Kumar – He is another independent candidate seeking election to the US House of Representatives.

Priya Sundareshan – She is seeking re-election to the Arizona State Senate. She currently serves as the minority leader in the 30-member chamber.

Ranjeev Puri – The House Minority Leader in Michigan is in the race to become the first Indian-American Speaker of the Michigan House of Representatives.

Shuchita Patel – The Democratic candidate is contesting for the Forsyth County Commissioner’s post in Georgia.

Aparna Raj – She is contesting for a seat in Washington, D.C. City Council.

US House of Representatives

Pia Dandiya (Democrat): Dandiya has won Florida's 22nd Congressional District, defeating Republican Casey Askar.

Suhas Subramanyam (Democrat): Subramanyam has won re-election from Virginia's 10th Congressional District, defeating Republican Dave T. Beckwith.

Ro Khanna (Democrat): Contesting California's 17th Congressional District against Republican Ritesh Tandon.

Pramila Jayapal (Democrat): Contesting Washington's 7th Congressional District against Republican Nirav Sheth.

Ami Bera (Democrat): Contesting California's 3rd Congressional District.

Amish Shah (Democrat): Contesting Arizona's 1st Congressional District against Republican Jay Feely.

Sandeep Srivastava (Democrat): Contesting Texas State House District 66 against five-term Republican incumbent Matt Shaheen.

Pooja Sethi (Democrat): Contesting Texas House District 47 against Republican Dr Jennifer Mushtaler.

Pramila Jayapal (Democrat) – The Democratic member of the US House of Representatives is seeking another term. She faces Republican Nirav Sheth in Washington’s 7th Congressional District.

Ritesh Tandon (Republican)– The Indian-American entrepreneur is contesting against Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna in California’s 17th Congressional District.

Nirav Sheth (Republican) – He is contesting against Democratic Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal in Washington’s 7th Congressional District.