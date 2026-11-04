/'They did a good job': Trump changes tone after US Midterm Election Results, offers rare praise for Democrats

United States President Donald Trump issued a rare praise for rival Democrats Tuesday after their stunning US midterm elections victory and admitted the Iran war may have played a part in the defeat of his Republican Party. But the 80-year-old president refused to take any personal responsibility for the result even as the midterm election was touted as a referendum for his presidency.
"Well, I say this: congratulations to the Democrats. They did a good job," Trump said in a telephone interview with FOX News Democracy 26. "They've been looking for this one for 11 years, and they finally got it. But I don't view it as a hit on me." Trump also reiterated that, unlike his 2020 presidential election loss, he accepted the vote results and was ready to work with Democrats now that they will control Congress. "I can work with them on many things," he said. At the same time, Trump warned he was ready to use his executive power to veto any Democratic legislation he felt like.
"They can send over, you know, 50 different great bills that they're all excited about, and I send them back with a nice stamp -- 'veto.'"
The complimentary comments were highly unusual for Trump, who spent much of the midterms campaign branding Democrats as everything from communists to Islamists. Just after the polls, Trump had said that he is ready "to veto Democratic legislation if necessary, and welcomed the moniker ‘Mr Veto.’ In another interview with The New York Times, Trump said that he is "absolutely willing to accept those results,” referring to a win for the Democrats. Trump blamed Republican losses on his not being on the ballot. Speaking to NYT shortly before 10:30 pm on Tuesday while watching the results from the White House, Trump said: “We’ll work with the Democrats, and we’ll, you know, look forward to working with them. We’ll probably work something out.”