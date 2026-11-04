Despite an ongoing federal criminal probe against her, US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar has won reelection from Minnesota's 5th Congressional District on Tuesday night (Nov 3). Minnesota's 5th Congressional District is one of America's bluest districts. She has won the district since 2018 midterms when she became one of the first two Muslim women elected to the House of Representatives. She defeated Republican 30-year state trooper John Nagel.

In her first reaction after the victory, Ilhan Omar said that people will not allow US President Donald Trump to silence them. She framed her reelection as a clear mandate and a powerful rejection of political targeting.

Scandal-filled campaign season for Omar

On Oct 12, the Department of Justice (DOJ) confirmed that the search was conducted on Ilhan Omar's house as part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation. A Justice Department spokesperson said that Homeland Security Investigations “executed a judicially authorized search warrant” as “part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation.” The statement did not specify that the investigation was related to Omar, nor did it provide more information about the search.

According to a report by the New York Post, Omar's husband, Tim Mynett, initially valued his venture capital firm, Rose Lake Capital, and his now-defunct California-based wine business, eStCru, at up to USD 30 million in the congresswoman's 2024 financial disclosure. However, the report said that in Omar's 2025 financial disclosure, Mynett reported no income from his venture capital firm and between USD 200 and USD 1,000 in income from the wine business, which shut down in April. The probe is reportedly on this, even as Omar described herself as “working class.”

Allegations related to marriage