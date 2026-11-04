/Ohio Senate seat JD Vance vacated for vice presidency flips to Democrats as Sherrod Brown defeats Husted

Democrat Sherrod Brown has defeated Republican Jon Husted in a closely fought US Senate race in Ohio, flipping the seat for his party in a major victory in the 2026 midterm elections.

Brown's win marks a political comeback two years after he lost his Senate seat in the 2024 elections. The special election was held to fill the remaining two years of the term originally won by Vice President JD Vance, who resigned after being elected to the White House alongside Donald Trump.

The result is another setback for Republicans as Democrats make gains in both chambers of Congress, potentially reshaping the balance of power in Washington just two years into Trump's presidency.

How JD Vance's Senate seat became vacant

Vance was elected to the US Senate from Ohio in November 2022, succeeding retiring Republican Senator Rob Portman. His term was originally due to run until January 2029.

However, Vance resigned from the Senate on January 10, 2025, after becoming vice president. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine then appointed Republican Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted to serve as an interim senator until a special election could be held.

Husted served in the Senate during 2025 and 2026 before facing Brown in Tuesday's election. Brown will now complete the remaining two years of Vance's original term, which runs until January 2029. The seat will then be contested for a full six-year term in the 2028 elections.

Democrats make gains in Senate and House

Brown's victory comes as Democrats make significant gains in the nationwide midterm elections. Republicans had entered the election with a 53-47 majority in the 100-member Senate. Democrats needed a net gain of four seats to take control of the chamber.

As counting continued, Democrats had flipped seven Senate seats and moved ahead with 53 seats against 47 for Republicans, according to the tally available at the time of writing.

The party also crossed the 218-seat majority threshold in the House of Representatives, winning 220 seats and leading in 37 more. The Republicans had secured 126 seats and were ahead in 47.