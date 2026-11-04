/US Midterms 2026 Election Results Live Updates: Trump awaits results as Democrats, Republicans battle for control of Congress

US Midterms 2026 Election Results Live Updates: The United States is voting in the 2026 midterm elections, with millions of Americans heading to polling stations across the country in a crucial electoral contest that could reshape the balance of power in Washington.

The elections are being closely watched as Democrats seek to wrest control of Congress from Donald Trump's Republican Party. All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 Senate seats are being contested, making the results particularly significant for the president's legislative agenda during the final two years of his term.

The midterms are also emerging as a major referendum on Trump's presidency, with the economy, cost of living, immigration, foreign policy and the ongoing war involving Iran featuring prominently in the political debate.

Key Senate battlegrounds include Alaska, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Michigan, Ohio and Texas, while several closely fought House races could determine which party controls the lower chamber.

Voter turnout has been a major talking point, with early voting numbers surpassing those recorded during the 2022 midterms. Election officials have also reported voting machine glitches and technical issues in some areas.

President Trump is closely monitoring the results from the White House, while Democratic and Republican leaders await the outcome of several high-stakes contests.