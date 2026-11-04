/US Midterms 2026 Election Results Live Updates: Trump awaits results as Democrats, Republicans battle for control of Congress

US Midterms 2026 Election Results Live Updates: The United States is voting in the 2026 midterm elections, with millions of Americans heading to polling stations across the country in a crucial electoral contest that could reshape the balance of power in Washington.
The elections are being closely watched as Democrats seek to wrest control of Congress from Donald Trump's Republican Party. All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 Senate seats are being contested, making the results particularly significant for the president's legislative agenda during the final two years of his term.
The midterms are also emerging as a major referendum on Trump's presidency, with the economy, cost of living, immigration, foreign policy and the ongoing war involving Iran featuring prominently in the political debate.
Key Senate battlegrounds include Alaska, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Michigan, Ohio and Texas, while several closely fought House races could determine which party controls the lower chamber.
Voter turnout has been a major talking point, with early voting numbers surpassing those recorded during the 2022 midterms. Election officials have also reported voting machine glitches and technical issues in some areas.
President Trump is closely monitoring the results from the White House, while Democratic and Republican leaders await the outcome of several high-stakes contests.
Follow our live coverage for the latest US midterm election results, Senate and House race updates, key victories, reactions from Donald Trump and JD Vance, and developments from across the United States as the battle for control of Congress unfolds.
Democrats will need to secure victories in at least three of the six closely contested Senate races to gain control of the US Senate in the midterm elections. The Senate has 100 seats, with 51 required for a party to secure a majority. Only about one-third of the seats are being contested in the current election.
At present, Democrats hold 45 seats, while Republicans have 53. Two additional seats are held by independents. According to the independent election analyst Cook Political Report, six Senate races are currently classified as toss-ups. These include contests in Alaska, Kansas, Iowa, Maine, Ohio and Texas.
Michigan was also previously considered a toss-up, but by Tuesday afternoon, the race had shifted to the "leans Democrat" category. Meanwhile, all seats in the US House of Representatives are being contested in the midterm elections. A party needs 218 seats to secure a majority in the chamber. Currently, Democrats hold 214 seats, compared with 219 for Republicans, while two seats remain vacant.
No Black woman has ever been elected governor of a US state. Democrat Keshia Lance Bottoms could make history if she wins Georgia's gubernatorial race today. The former mayor of Atlanta is facing a closely contested battle against Republican candidate Rick Jackson, a billionaire businessman and healthcare executive.
Georgia has not elected a Democratic governor in more than two decades. Bottoms is also part of a notable pattern, as Democrats have now selected a Black woman as their gubernatorial nominee for the third consecutive time. Stacey Abrams, who ran for governor in 2018 and 2022, lost both elections to incumbent Republican Governor Brian Kemp. Kemp, who is completing his final term this year, has continued to enjoy considerable popularity.
South Carolina is on course to set a new record for voter turnout in a midterm election, according to the state's election board. By late afternoon, the state had already surpassed its previous midterm election turnout record. As of 4:30 pm ET, a total of 1,797,335 South Carolinians had cast their ballots, representing 52.3% of all registered voters. Polling stations across South Carolina are scheduled to close at 7 pm ET (5:30am IST).
Republican US Senate candidate Dan Sullivan cast his ballot in Anchorage, Alaska, during the midterm elections. Speaking to journalists outside the polling station, Sullivan was asked whether he would accept the certified election results even if he lost the race. Responding to the question, he said, "Yes, once every legal vote is counted and certified, that's what I plan on doing."
US President Donald Trump is planning to monitor the election results from the East Wing of the White House, with results expected to begin coming in from 6 pm ET (4:30am IST) onwards, according to CNN. Trump will reportedly be joined by a small group of allies for the election-night watch party as the results start pouring in. Meanwhile, key members of Trump's political operations, including his MAGA PAC, have established war rooms across the White House campus to closely monitor the election results.