/Amitabh Bachchan greets fans from behind bulletproof glass at Jalsa after bomb threat

Amid recent security concerns, Amitabh Bachchan came out of his Juhu home, Jalsa, on November 1 to meet fans, continuing his Sunday tradition. The 84-year-old actor waved at fans from behind a transparent protective glass.

Videos from outside Jalsa show Big B standing on a small elevated platform with the glass shield around it. He greeted fans with folded hands while security kept a close watch.

Why is security tightened outside Jalsa?

Abhishek Bachchan was also present during the interaction. Standing behind his father, he appeared to be keeping a close watch on the arrangements. Mumbai Police personnel were also deployed near the residence to oversee security.

The additional security measures come days after a threatening email reportedly mentioned Amitabh Bachchan's residence, Jalsa. On October 23, Mumbai Police received information about an email warning of possible bomb attacks at multiple locations in the city.

According to reports, the message was addressed to Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde and also marked to Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi. It allegedly mentioned Amitabh's residence, the mayor's office and the venue of singer Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming Mumbai concert. The email reportedly warned of an attack at Jalsa between October 31 and November 27.

It also comes days after the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff in Juhu on October 18. The actor's car was targeted by two unidentified men while he was returning from a football game.

The case is currently under investigation.

According to reports, the attackers had also visited the residences of Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan but could not carry out an attack because of the security arrangements there.

The actor, meanwhile, also spoke about his health recently, writing, "Yet more rest needed .. adjusting .. thinking and wondering .. the human body and its uniqueness."