/Tiger Shroff firing case: Emraan Hashmi was also on shooters’ radar, says report

Amid the ongoing investigation into the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff, the Mumbai Police Crime Branch has uncovered new details. According to reports, the accused were asked to gather information about the residences of several Bollywood actors before allegedly deciding to target Shroff.

As per Hindustan Times, the investigation revealed that the shooters had conducted reconnaissance at Salman Khan’s residence and were also instructed to locate Aamir Khan’s home.

“Salman has always been a target of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. This time, they conducted a recce at the house of actor Aamir Khan as well, though they did not know that he has shifted to South Mumbai and hence, could not find him,” a police officer told Hindustan Times.

The alleged assailants were subsequently asked to conduct a recce of Emraan Hashmi’s residence. They reportedly made enquiries in the locality but failed to identify his house.

How Tiger Shroff became the target

After failing to locate Hashmi’s residence, the alleged shooters turned their attention to Shroff, investigators said. The police officer told Hindustan Times, “Later, they decided to target Tiger Shroff after seeing his reels on social media and gathering that he visited the Pushpa Narsee ground in Juhu every Sunday to play football.

Shroff escaped bullet injuries in the October 18 incident. However, his driver and another person were injured after being hit by gunfire.

About the investigation

As per reports, four accused arrested from Sonipat in Haryana were produced before the Esplanade court on Monday and remanded in police custody until October 28.

The accused were identified as Radha Verma, 21, Babita Rao, 21, Kunal Jaminsingh, 21, and Sumit Saroliya, 19. According to the police, they allegedly supplied weapons to the shooters involved in the attack.

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Investigators told the court that Jaminsingh was in contact with Anil Pandit, an alleged operative of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who claimed responsibility for the firing.

Police further alleged that Jaminsingh gave a pistol to Verma, who, along with Rao, met alleged shooter Rehan Ansari in Dadar on October 17 and handed him the weapon.