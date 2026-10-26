/Tiger Shroff firing case: Aamir Khan was original target, says report

Days after shots were fired at Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai, the investigation has reportedly revealed that the actor was not the original target of the alleged attackers. The incident took place in Juhu on October 18.

According to a report by The Indian Express, police sources revealed Aamir Khan was initially identified as the target when the suspects arrived in Mumbai from Haryana on September 20.

Aamir Khan was the original target

During their stay in the city, the alleged shooters, identified as Phool Singh and Rehan Ansari, reportedly visited the area around Khan’s residence at least three times to conduct reconnaissance. They allegedly stayed at a lodge in Bandra East, close to the actor’s neighbourhood.

However, their attempts reportedly failed as Khan was mostly away for film shoots or remained inside his home for several days, according to the report.

“The shooters had been told to target Aamir Khan. While the shooters claimed not to know the motive, we suspect it is in line with the threat issued earlier this year,” an officer said.

How Tiger Shroff allegedly became the target

The suspects reportedly reconsidered their plan after failing to approach Khan. According to police sources quoted by The Indian Express, “After conducting a recce for a few days in September and meeting with no success, the accused got in touch with Anil Pandit towards September-end, and a decision was taken to pivot to Tiger Shroff."

Shroff's routine allegedly made him a more accessible target. The actor regularly played football on Sundays at a ground in Mumbai's Juhu area. Investigators suspect the alleged attackers became aware of this routine and decided to target him there.

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The suspects reportedly relocated from Bandra to Andheri in early October to stay closer to Pushpa Narsee Park, where Shroff played football. The shooting took place near the park on October 18, when two men allegedly opened fire at the actor's car before escaping on a motorcycle.

Shroff escaped without serious injuries, while his driver and another man were injured.

Previous threat to Aamir Khan

Police are also examining whether the alleged plan to target Khan was connected to a threat he received in July 2026. At the time, a person identifying himself as Arzoo Bishnoi and claiming links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang reportedly threatened the actor through a social media post and an audio clip.

The threat allegedly objected to Khan's marriage to Gauri Spratt, claiming it was “against Sanatan Dharma and the nation”. The message reportedly warned that the gang “would not tolerate” such acts and would “respond very soon”.