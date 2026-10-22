/Amitabh Bachchan announces social media break, addresses fans in emotional note

Amitabh Bachchan is among the Bollywood celebrities who remain highly active on social media, often sharing personal updates and thoughts with his fans through his daily blogs. However, the veteran actor apologised to his followers and said he would be taking a break from his usual social media updates after being advised to rest and recover. His announcement soon sparked concern among fans.

Amitabh Bachchan announces break from social media

On October 21, Big B took to X to share a health update with his followers. Revealing that doctors had advised him to rest and recover, the actor wrote, "Apologies. I seek forgiveness. I have been advised to take a few days off to rest and recover, so I am unable to write anything at the moment."

Earlier, on Dussehra, Big B shared a similar update on his official blog. Extending his wishes, he wrote, “First Dussehra greetings to all .. love happiness, fulfilment, prayers. Under very strict rest and recuperation .. so am not allowed to communicate .. do excuse .. my apologies,” before adding, “But do take this as my respected response .. more hopefully later.”

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On September 30, Big B suffered a minor accident on the set of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 while filming the episode. The veteran actor later shared a health update on social media, revealing that he had slipped and injured his knee on set.

Amitabh Bachchan’s house was surveyed by Tiger Shroff’s attackers

According to investigations by the Mumbai Crime Branch, on the day Tiger Shroff was attacked outside Pushpa Park in Mumbai, the attackers reportedly surveyed the residences of other stars, including Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan. After finding tight security at the actors’ homes, the attackers then turned to Tiger Shroff after spotting him near a football ground where he usually visits every Sunday.

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