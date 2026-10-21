/Americans told to prepare their will before visiting this country

The US State Department is asking its citizens to avoid travelling to an African tourist destination, citing health and safety risks. The escalated alert even asks them to "prepare a will" and "establish a proof of life protocol with your loved ones" if they decide to visit this country anyway.

The State Department on Monday raised its travel advisory for Kenya from Level 2 to Level 3. While the former asks people to "Exercise Increased Caution," the new escalated advisory asks them to "Reconsider Travel." Besides health risks and crime, it cited civil unrest, kidnapping, terrorism and traffic safety concerns as reasons not to visit Kenya.

Crimes and violence in Kenya

It further warned its citizens to avoid visiting some neighbourhoods in Nairobi. Many other counties are also not safe, according to the department, due to increased risk of crime, kidnapping and terrorism. Places near the Ethiopian border are facing unrest and have been flagged.

State Department officials said in the warning that petty crimes are common in Kenya and can quickly turn violent and "occur at any time." Solo travellers need to be particularly cautious as some Americans have been sexually assaulted in bars, resorts and hotels. They added that in most cases, the police are unable to effectively respond on time.

Police fail to help victims

Investment scams, especially linked to gold and other valuable commodities, are also commonplace in Kenya, according to the authorities. The advisory states that Kenyan authorities are unlikely to help victims recover their losses. “Americans who have bought land, churches and businesses have lost their investments or been pushed off the property by locals who claim the land or business.”

When it comes to health facilities, most of them lack essential medicines and equipment. "Except for a few private medical facilities based in the large urban centres with enhanced capability, many health issues may require medical evacuation at your own expense," officials said. Most facilities demand the payment “upfront” and deny services if that does not happen.