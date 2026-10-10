/Amitabh Bachchan personality rights case: Delhi HC directs Big B to appear in person

Amitabh Bachchan’s legal battle to protect his personality rights has taken a new turn. On October 9 (Friday), the Delhi High Court directed the Bollywood veteran to appear in person if he wishes to continue pursuing the lawsuit he filed in November 2022 against the unauthorised use of his name, image and voice for commercial purposes.

Delhi HC asks Amitabh Bachchan to appear in person

According to a report byBar & Bench, Amitabh Bachchan’s plea regarding his personality rights reached an amicable settlement with some of the defendants on Friday, October 9. However, the settlement could not be further formalised because Bachchan was not present in court in person to complete the necessary formalities.

His lawyer, advocate Dhruv Anand, requested more time to complete the necessary formalities and submit the agreement to the court. The request was accepted, but the bench of Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav directed Bachchan to appear in person if he wishes to settle the matter or continue pursuing the case.

What did the court say?

The court adjourned the hearing to November 16, 2026, and ordered, “In the event of non-settlement or incomplete settlement, if the plaintiff wishes to pursue the suit on any of the claims or issues, the plaintiff shall remain personally present on the next date of hearing, enabling the Court to exercise its powers under Order X Rule 2 read with Order V Rule 3 of the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908, and Section 168 of the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023.”

Amitabh Bachchan’s personality rights case

In 2022, Amitabh Bachchan approached the Delhi High Court seeking to protect his name, image, voice, photograph, signature and catchphrases from unauthorised commercial exploitation. In his plea, he claimed that his identity was being misused in fake KBC lottery scams, WhatsApp messages and mobile apps.

In November 2022, Justice Navin Chawla passed an interim order in Bachchan’s favour, restraining third parties from using his name, image, voice or other personality attributes for commercial gain without his consent.

Other members of the Bachchan family seeking protection for their personality rights