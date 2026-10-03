/Amitabh Bachchan, 83, attends Mumbai book launch event days after KBC 18 knee injury

Days after raising concerns about a knee injury on the set of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, Amitabh Bachchan made a public appearance at an event in Mumbai on Friday. The veteran actor was accompanied by his wife, Jaya Bachchan, and acclaimed writer Gulzar.

Amitabh Bachchan attends Mumbai event days after knee injury

On October 2 (Friday), Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan was spotted at a book launch event in Mumbai. Accompanied by his wife, Jaya Bachchan, and writer Gulzar, the Don star was seen walking on his own and getting in and out of his car without any help.

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For the event, Big B wore a simple all-white kurta pyjama, paired with a royal blue velvet bandhgala jacket and a pocket square. Several videos from the day are circulating online, showing Bachchan offering his hand to his wife, Jaya, as she made her way up the stairs. The veteran star was seen holding Jaya's hand and making sure she got safely onto the stage.

In another video, as Gulzar and Amitabh were about to settle in for the event, Big B waited for Gulzar to sit down and then took his seat.

Amitabh Bachchan shares about his knee injury

Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently hosting the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati season 18, opened the September 30 episode on a stressful note. The veteran actor shared details about his health concern, revealing that he met with a minor accident on the set, where he slipped and fell, injuring his knee.

He further continued that he was delivering his monologue while sitting because he had a “little bit of difficulty standing up." However, he later assured his fans that the injury is not severe and that he’ll be fine soon.

About the event

The event was held to celebrate the launch of Dr P. Jagannath's book, DR BLUE: A Cancer Surgeon's Journey into the Human Side of Healing. The night witnessed several personalities, including cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and his family, who were also in attendance.