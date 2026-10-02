/Abhishek Bachchan is ready for Kajra Re 2.0, says ‘You have got to convince Aishwarya and my dad’

In 2005, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aishwarya Rai delivered an electrifying dance number in Bunty Aur Babli, titled ‘Kajra Re’. Even after two decades, the song continues to garner a huge following, and no event feels complete without it. Looking back, Abhishek Bachchan recently shared his thoughts on the possibility of a Kajra Re 2.0 and whether he will be a part of it.

Abhishek Bachchan on Kajra Re 2.0

In a recent conversation with the BBC Asian Network, Abhishek Bachchan recalled filming one of the most popular songs from his film Bunty Aur Babli, ‘Kajra Re’. He was accompanied by Aishwarya Rai and his father, Amitabh Bachchan. Recalling the ultimate fun he had on set, Bachchan shared, “I don’t know if I have had more fun shooting a song than shooting ‘Kajra Re’.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“It was just one big happy party. We enjoyed it so much. I still remember we were filming, and it was my birthday, and they celebrated. Basically, Shaad just put on the song, and for about four hours, we had a dance party. He actually shot a lot of that and inserted those shots of us having fun and letting loose on set into the song,” Bachchan said.

Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan confirms he will remain hospitalised with father

When asked if he would be interested in doing a 2.0 version of the song, Abhishek said he would “love it. I’m down for that. I’d love it. You have got to convince Aishwarya and my dad, though.”

About Kajra Re

‘Kajra Re’ is one of the most iconic Bollywood dance numbers from the 2005 comedy thriller Bunty Aur Babli, directed by Shaad Ali. It marked a rare and memorable moment, with Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek Bachchan, and Aishwarya Rai sharing the screen in a major dance sequence. Aishwarya had a cameo appearance while the film's leading heroine was Rani Mukerji.

Sung by Alisha Chinai, Shankar Mahadevan, and Javed Ali, with lyrics by Gulzar and choreography by Vaibhavi Merchant, the song became a major chartbuster. The sequence featured unforgettable moments, including Aishwarya Rai’s playful banter with her father-in-law, Amitabh Bachchan.

Abhishek Bachchan's work front