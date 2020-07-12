Abhishek Bachchan confirms he will remain hospitalised with father

Abhishek Bachchan confirmed that he will stay at the hospital with his father Amitabh Bachchan after the paparazzi reportedly spotted Abhishek Bachchan leaving the Nanavati hospital premise.



Ever since news of his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and his daughter Aaradhya having tested positive has come out, there have been reports that he left the hospital to visit them. Abhishek quashed all these rumours and tweeted otherwise.

My father and I remain in hospital till the doctors decide otherwise. Everyone please remain cautious and safe. Please follow all rules! — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 12, 2020 ×

Abhishek tweeted, "My father and I remain in hospital till the doctors decide otherwise. Everyone, please remain cautious and safe. Please follow all rules!"

Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful.The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 12, 2020 ×

Abhishek also tweeted, that BMC has advised Aishwarya and Aaradhya to quarantine at home since they show no symptoms.

Their respective houses, Jalsa and Janak, have been sealed and declared containment zone by BMC( Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation). The notice has been hanged on the gates of the house declaring it as a containment zone. The authorities have also sanitised the house completely.