Abhishek Bachchan confirms he will remain hospitalised with father

WION Web Team New Delhi, India Jul 12, 2020, 08.40 PM(IST)

Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan during FIFA semi finals. Photograph:( Instagram )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Their respective houses, Jalsa and Janak, have been sealed and declared containment zone by BMC

Abhishek Bachchan confirmed that he will stay at the hospital with his father Amitabh Bachchan after the paparazzi reportedly spotted Abhishek Bachchan leaving the Nanavati hospital premise. 

Ever since news of his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and his daughter Aaradhya having tested positive has come out, there have been reports that he left the hospital to visit them. Abhishek quashed all these rumours and tweeted otherwise. 

×

Abhishek tweeted, "My father and I remain in hospital till the doctors decide otherwise. Everyone, please remain cautious and safe. Please follow all rules!"

×

Abhishek also tweeted, that BMC has advised Aishwarya and Aaradhya to quarantine at home since they show no symptoms. 

Also read: Dubbing studio where Abhishek Bachchan worked in last few days now shut

Their respective houses, Jalsa and Janak, have been sealed and declared containment zone by BMC( Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation). The notice has been hanged on the gates of the house declaring it as a containment zone. The authorities have also sanitised the house completely. 

Topics