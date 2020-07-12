Amitabh Bachchan's house sealed and sanitised after actor tests positive for COVID-19

WION Web Team New Delhi, India Jul 12, 2020, 02.11 PM(IST)

Amitabh Bachchan house sealed Photograph:( Yogen Shah )

Story highlights

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who along with his son Abhishek, was admitted to Nanavati hospital. 

As Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan test COVID-19 positive, their respective houses, Jalsa and Janak, have been sealed and declared containment zone by BMC( Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation).

The notice has been hanged on the gates of the house declaring it as a containment zone. The authorities have also sanitised the house completely. 

 ANI on Twitter shared the news on the tweet, "Maharashtra: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials put a banner outside 'Jalsa', the residence of actor Amitabh Bachchan in Mumbai, to define it as a containment zone. Maharashtra: Sanitisation workers of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) arrive at 'Jalsa', the residence of actor Amitabh Bachchan in Mumbai."

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who along with his son Abhishek, was admitted to Nanavati hospital on Saturday after testing positive for Covid-19, is stable with mild symptoms, the hospital said.

Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya, Shweta Nanda tested negative earlier but according to new reports, have tested positive for coronavirus.

