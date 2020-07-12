Amitabh Bachchan's condition stable after testing positive for COVID-19

Indian megastar Amitabh Bachchan literally gave his fans a sleepless night as he tested positive for coronavirus yesterday.

Tweeting from a Mumbai hospital about his health and COVID-19 update, Amitabh wrote, "I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!"

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020 ×

The actor is said to be stable, accordng to hospital authorities. He has mild symptoms and is currently admitted in the isolation unit at Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital, Mumbai.

Amitabh ad son Abhishek tested positive for coronavirus after they underwent a rapid antigen testing. Meanwhile, other family members like Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have tested COVID-19 negative.

Bollywood celebs, politicians and other high-profile celebs have been sending their wishes to Big B for speedy recovery. Check out some tweets here.