Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for coronavirus, admitted to hospital

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for coronavirus.

The actor has been admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati hospital.

Amitabh shared a tweet informing his fans of his health update and wrote, “I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!”

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020 ×

News of Amitabh's hospital admission has sent the social media into a tizzy. The actor was last seen in 'Gulabo Sitabo' along wth Ayushmann Khurrana.

We all wish and pray for your speedy recovery!

Get well soon @SrBachchan ji ! https://t.co/RX8FrWWDx9 — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) July 11, 2020 ×

I pray for your speedy recovery. Please take care. https://t.co/GJg0yhOk66 — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) July 11, 2020 ×

Wishing you a speedy recovery @SrBachchan Just heard about the news of infection You have valiantly fought many battles and have emerged victorious I am sure the same will be the outcome of the current illness Please be back soon in action, stronger,healthier,happier Best wishes — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) July 11, 2020 ×

Amitabh's son Abhishek has also tested positive.