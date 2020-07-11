Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for coronavirus, admitted to hospital

WION Web Team New Delhi, India Jul 11, 2020, 10.57 PM(IST)

Amitabh Bachchan Photograph:( Twitter )

The actor has been admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati hospital.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for coronavirus. 

Amitabh shared a tweet informing his fans of his health update and wrote, “I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!”

News of Amitabh's hospital admission has sent the social media into a tizzy. The actor was last seen in 'Gulabo Sitabo' along wth Ayushmann Khurrana. 

Amitabh's son Abhishek has also tested positive. 

