Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for coronavirus, admitted to hospital

Amitabh Bachchan Photograph:( Twitter )
The actor has been admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati hospital.
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for coronavirus.
Amitabh shared a tweet informing his fans of his health update and wrote, “I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!”
T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020
All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !
News of Amitabh's hospital admission has sent the social media into a tizzy. The actor was last seen in 'Gulabo Sitabo' along wth Ayushmann Khurrana.
We all wish and pray for your speedy recovery!— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) July 11, 2020
Get well soon @SrBachchan ji ! https://t.co/RX8FrWWDx9
आदरणीय @SrBachchan जी!! आपने अपने जीवन में हर कठिनाई हर मुश्किल को अपने मनोबल से परास्त किया है।मुझे और पूरे राष्ट्र को पूरा भरोसा है कि आप कोरोना की लड़ाई से भी विजयी होकर सकुशल और स्वास्थ्य रूप से वापस ठीक ठाक अपने घर पहुंचेंगे।हम सबकी प्रार्थनाएँ आपके साथ है।🙏🙏 https://t.co/i6hSmMY2gy— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 11, 2020
I pray for your speedy recovery. Please take care. https://t.co/GJg0yhOk66— Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) July 11, 2020
Wishing you a speedy recovery @SrBachchan Just heard about the news of infection You have valiantly fought many battles and have emerged victorious I am sure the same will be the outcome of the current illness Please be back soon in action, stronger,healthier,happier Best wishes— Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) July 11, 2020
Amitabh's son Abhishek has also tested positive.