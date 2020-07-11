After Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek too tests positive for coronavirus

Just an hour after Amitabh Bachchan announced on Twitter that he had tested positive for coronavirus, his son actor Abhishek Bachchan too has tested positive for the disease.



BIig B, who has been admitted to the respiratory ward of Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai had tweeted that other members of his family too had undergone the tests and results were awaited.

Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020 ×

Urgings fans to not panic, Abhishek tweeted that both he and his father had mild symptoms and were admitted to hospital.



Abhishek, whose web series 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' premiered on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on Friday, took to Instagram on Saturday morning to thank fans for the positive response on his show.

More details awaited.