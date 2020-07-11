After Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek too tests positive for coronavirus

WION Web Team New Delhi Jul 11, 2020, 11.53 PM(IST)

Abhishek Bachchan Photograph:( Yogen Shah )

Just an hour after Amitabh Bachchan announced on Twitter that he had tested positive for coronavirus, his son actor Abhishek Bachchan too has tested positive for the disease.

BIig B, who has been admitted to the respiratory ward of Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai had tweeted that other members of his family too had undergone the tests and results were awaited.

Urgings fans to not panic, Abhishek tweeted that both he and his father had mild symptoms and were admitted to hospital.

Abhishek, whose web series 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' premiered on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on Friday, took to Instagram on Saturday morning to thank fans for the positive response on his show.

