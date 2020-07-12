Aishwarya Rai, Jaya Bachchan test negative for coronavirus

Bollywood actresses Aishwarya Rai and Jaya Bachchan have tested negative for coronavirus. Their husbands Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan were hospitalized on Saturday evening after testing positive for the disease.



The rest of the house staff and Big B's daughter Shweta Nanda have also tested negative but are in isolation. Amitabh Bachchan stays in his Jalsa bungalow with wife Jaya, Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya.



The father and son duo both have got mild symptoms and admitted at Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai.

While speaking to Zee New, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said, "Only Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's corona report has come as of now. Their family members, staff, drivers etc have been tested for the deadly virus at Nanavati Hospital and the reports are expected to come tomorrow (July 12)."



In a post on Instagram, Big B urged everyone who had been in close promiximity to him and Abhishek in the last 10 days to get tested.



Wishes have poured in from politicians, sports stars and Bollywood fraternity for the Bachchans as everyone wished the two actors a speedy recovery.