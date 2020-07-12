Bollywood celebs wish Amitabh Bachchan speedy recovery as he tests positive for COVID-19

Bollywood celebs Photograph:( Twitter )
Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently admitted to a hospital in Mumbai.
After the news of Amitabh Bachchan testing positive for coronavirus spread like wildfire, Bollywood celebrities took to social media to wish the megastar a speedy recovery.
Some took to Twitter, while others wished him on Instagram.
Amitabh had posted on social media about him being admitted to Nanavati hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. Son Abhishek has also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Read his tweet here:
T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020
All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !
Check out celeb posts here:
Get well soon AB. Wishing you and @SrBachchan Sir a very speedy recovery. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/ywIE4ZVZwH— Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) July 11, 2020
आदरणीय @SrBachchan जी!! आपने अपने जीवन में हर कठिनाई हर मुश्किल को अपने मनोबल से परास्त किया है।मुझे और पूरे राष्ट्र को पूरा भरोसा है कि आप कोरोना की लड़ाई से भी विजयी होकर सकुशल और स्वास्थ्य रूप से वापस ठीक ठाक अपने घर पहुंचेंगे।हम सबकी प्रार्थनाएँ आपके साथ है।🙏🙏 https://t.co/i6hSmMY2gy— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 11, 2020
Oh dear God... Shocked to hear @SrBachchan has tested positive for COVID! ..and is in a hospital. I have faith in his ability to fight back this dreaded virus. We are all praying & sending great vibes for a quick recovery. 🙏🙏😇 #AmitabhBachchan— Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) July 11, 2020
Prayers... You’re a fighter & the personification of ‘Survivor’... FIGHT!!— Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) July 11, 2020
Duas..🤲 #AmitabhBachchan
Get well soon sir ! Wishing you a speedy recovery...— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) July 11, 2020
Prayers sir !! Sending you lots of love and strength. 🙏 https://t.co/9LsFvbZIXq— Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) July 11, 2020
Get well soon amit uncle. All my love and prayers..— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) July 11, 2020
Get well soon sir— Mammootty (@mammukka) July 11, 2020
Others like Dhanush, Mohanlal, Esha Deol, Boney Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Randeep Hooda also commented on the actor's post.