Bollywood celebs wish Amitabh Bachchan speedy recovery as he tests positive for COVID-19

After the news of Amitabh Bachchan testing positive for coronavirus spread like wildfire, Bollywood celebrities took to social media to wish the megastar a speedy recovery.

Some took to Twitter, while others wished him on Instagram.

Amitabh had posted on social media about him being admitted to Nanavati hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. Son Abhishek has also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Read his tweet here:

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020 ×

Check out celeb posts here:

Get well soon AB. Wishing you and @SrBachchan Sir a very speedy recovery. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/ywIE4ZVZwH — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) July 11, 2020 ×

Oh dear God... Shocked to hear @SrBachchan has tested positive for COVID! ..and is in a hospital. I have faith in his ability to fight back this dreaded virus. We are all praying & sending great vibes for a quick recovery. 🙏🙏😇 #AmitabhBachchan — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) July 11, 2020 ×

Get well soon sir ! Wishing you a speedy recovery... — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) July 11, 2020 ×

Prayers sir !! Sending you lots of love and strength. 🙏 https://t.co/9LsFvbZIXq — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) July 11, 2020 ×

Get well soon amit uncle. All my love and prayers.. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) July 11, 2020 ×

Get well soon sir — Mammootty (@mammukka) July 11, 2020 ×

Others like Dhanush, Mohanlal, Esha Deol, Boney Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Randeep Hooda also commented on the actor's post.