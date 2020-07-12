Bollywood celebs wish Amitabh Bachchan speedy recovery as he tests positive for COVID-19

WION Web Team New Delhi, India Jul 12, 2020, 12.14 AM(IST)

Bollywood celebs Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. 

After the news of Amitabh Bachchan testing positive for coronavirus spread like wildfire, Bollywood celebrities took to social media to wish the megastar a speedy recovery. 

Some took to Twitter, while others wished him on Instagram. 

Amitabh had posted on social media about him being admitted to Nanavati hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. Son Abhishek has also tested positive for the novel coronavirus. 

Read his tweet here:

×

Check out celeb posts here:

×

 

×
×
×
×
×
×
×

Others like Dhanush, Mohanlal, Esha Deol, Boney Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Randeep Hooda also commented on the actor's post. 

Topics