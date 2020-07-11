From Tendulkar to Raina, sports fraternity wishes Amitabh Bachchan speedy recovery as Big B tests positive for COVID-19

Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital. Big B took to social media platform Twitter to confirm the news and gave a health update to his fans and followers.

Amitabh said that after being tested positive for COVID-19, he has been shifted to hospital. He further said that his family and staff working have undergone tests while the results are awaited. The Bollywood superstar further requested everyone who have been in close proximity to him to get themselves tested for the dreaded virus.

Amitabh tweeted: “I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!”

While social media went into a sudden shock, wishes started to follow for the beloved actor. Not only people from the film industry, but sportspersons and politicians also took to the social media platform to wish him a speedy recovery. Such is the love for Big B that former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar also prayed for his good health. From Sachin Tendulkar to Suresh Raina, sportspersons took to Twitter to wish him good health and quick recovery.

Take care Amit ji.



Get well soon Sir 🕉🙏🙏 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 11, 2020

Get well soon Sir 🕉🙏🙏 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 11, 2020 ×

Get well soon, sir. Thoughts, prayers and good wishes. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 11, 2020

Get well soon sir 🙏 — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) July 11, 2020

Get well soon sir! Praying for your speedy recovery. 🙏 — Washington Sundar (@Sundarwashi5) July 11, 2020

Get well soon sir! Praying for your speedy recovery. 🙏 — Washington Sundar (@Sundarwashi5) July 11, 2020 ×



Big B was last seen in the movie Gulabo Sitabo also starring Ayushamann Khurrana