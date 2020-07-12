Dubbing studio where Abhishek Bachchan worked in last few days now shut

On Saturday night, Amitabh Bachchan and son, Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for coronavirus. The dubbing studio where Abhishek was working has been closed.



Earlier this month, the actor was spotted many times at a dubbing studio in Mumbai's Versova. He was recording for his web series with co-star Amit Sadh.

Trade analyst Komal Nahta shared the news on his twitter handle, ''Sound N Vision dubbing studio closed temporarily as Abhishek Bachchan had, just a few days back, dubbed there for his web series, 'Breathe: Into The Shadows',''.

This Friday, Abhishek made his digital debut from Amazon prime 'Breathe: Into The Shadows'. Read our review here.

Sharing the news, Abhishek tweeted, "Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital."

He urged everyone to remain calm and wrote further, "We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you."



Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya, Shweta Nanda have tested negative