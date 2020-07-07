Prachi Desai calls out Ajay Devgn for not tagging the entire cast in his 'Bol Bachchan' anniversary tweet

In the past month, ever since Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide, there has been a lot of conversation about nepotism and insiders vs outsiders in Bollywood. Many prominent filmmakers and actors have been accused by fans of giving work to industry insiders only and many prominent actors have spoken out about the need of inclusion in the film industry.



The latest to join that conversation is actress Prachi Desai who called out her 'Bol Bachchan' co-actor Ajay Devgn on Monday over a tweet that the latter had posted marking 8 years of their film.



Devgn had shared a few behind-the-scene images from a song shoot that featured him along with Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan. "When the Bachchans speak, I listen(especially Amitji) #8YearsOfBolBachchan @SrBachchan @juniorbachchan #RohitShetty(sic)" Devgn tweeted.

Desai shared his tweet and reminded him that he did not include the rest of the cast in the tweet. She wrote, "Hey @ajaydevgn looks like you forgot to mention the rest of us aka #Asin @Krushna_KAS @apshaha #Asrani ji #NeerajVohra ji #JeetuVerma , yours truly & everyone involved in making this baller of a film #8YearsOfBolBachchan."

Desai's tweet was lauded by fans who cheered her for subtely putting across the message of inclusion with one tweet.

“Good on you Prachi!! Mr.Ajay Devgan seems to have forgotten that Big B was there for ONE song only! The sheer disrespect is disgusting,” one user wrote in her reply to the tweet.



“Correct, all artists should be mentioned equally,” another wrote.



Directed by Rohit Shetty, 'Bol Bachchan' was loosely based on Hrishikesh Mukherjee's 'Gol Maal'. The film had Abhishek Bachchan and Asin playing siblings who lose their ancestral property and shift to Ranakpur and due to circumstances, are forced to change their religious identity in order to get work at Prithviraj Raghuvanshi's (played by Devgn) place. Prachi Desai played Devgn's younger sister in the film. The film did well at the box office.