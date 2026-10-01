/Amitabh Bachchan slips and falls during KBC 18 shoot: Reveals knee injury and health concerns

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan began the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 18 on a different yet shocking note as he shared his recent health struggles. The veteran actor said that he suffered a knee injury after slipping during a shoot of the quiz show.

Amitabh Bachchan reveals his knee injury

Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting season 18 of the long-running TV showKaun Banega Crorepati.In the latest episode, which aired on Wednesday, theDonstar shared a health concern with viewers, revealing that he had recently slipped and injured his knee on the set. He opened the episode by saying, "Usually, I do my monologue standing at the centre, but today, I have a knee injury. Yesterday, during the shoot, I slipped and fell and injured my knee."

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He further continued that he was delivering his monologue while sitting because he had a “little bit of difficulty standing up." However, he later assured his fans that the injury is not severe and that he’ll be fine soon.

Amitabh Bachchan dismisses retirement rumours at 83

Earlier, buzz about Amitabh Bachchan's retirement spread widely online after one of his X posts said he "wished to retire." As the news stirred social media, Big B stepped in to explain his statement. He shared a newspaper clipping on his blog and captioned it: "I wrote in the blog .. 'it's late, time to retire .. ' which we all know means retire to bed it's late .. and this is the Media - the CONSCIENCE of a NATION - THE ULTIMATE INFORMER !!"

He cleared up the misunderstanding by explaining that "retire" meant going to sleep for the night, not stepping away from acting or hosting. "Ji nahin huzoor, main kaam se retire nahin ho raha hoon; Angrezi mein iska matlab hota hai main ab sone jaa raha hoon. Aur wahan maanyavar aapko aane ka nimantran nahin hai. (No, sir, I am not retiring from work any time soon; 'retire' in English means going to sleep. And you are not invited there.)" he added.

Amitabh Bachchan's work front

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the Tamil action drama Vettaiyan and the sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD, alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. He is set to reprise his role in Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 and will also feature in the courtroom thriller Section 84, directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and co-starring Diana Penty, Nimrat Kaur and Abhishek Banerjee. The film is currently in post-production.

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