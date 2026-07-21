/Amitabh Bachchan undergoes surgery, calls it, 'most difficult phase'

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan underwent surgery. The update was shared by the actor himself in his recent blog post. Bachchan, 83, revealed that he was in the hospital for surgery, but is now out and recovering.



Bachchan is an ardent social media user and continues to share every little detail of his life. On Tuesday, Bachchan, in his blog, shared that he's recovering after surgery, adding that he has gone through the most difficult phase of his life 'physically, psychologically and practically.'

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Through his blog post, Bachchan shared that he had undergone surgery and was also admitted to the ICU under the care of a team of doctors. However, he didn't reveal the exact health problem he faced for which he had undergone the surgery.

Bachchan wrote on his blog, “.. in hospital in a surgery and in the ICU, under the care of proficient doctors and medical staff .. a discharge .. and a homecoming. This homecoming period is the most difficult phase .. physically, psychologically and practically ..”

In the second para, the actor added, “.. you are a revered Champion and one day a defeat stares at you .. this is the most difficult phase of your life ..some brave it .. some succumb .. they that strive and be brave ever remain Champions .. they that do not , get reconciled and live, exist in the past glory .. a choice each makes individually .. nothing wrong by either .. be well be happy ..''

Still from Amitabh Bachchan blog post Photograph: ()

However, Bachchan has not shared when he underwent the surgery. Because he was quite active in July and June. Not only on social media, but also for his weekly Sunday appearance for his fans. In the month of July, he made several appearances on a weekly basis, and he appeared physically fine.

In May, it was reported that the actor was admitted to Nanavati Hospital. However, the hospitalisation news was rubbished as false, with sources saying it was just a routine check-up and that he was doing fine.

“Mr Bachchan did visit Nanavati Hospital on Saturday, however, it was a regular check-up which he goes for every month and he returned home after that.” The source said before adding, “The news is absolutely false. He is absolutely fine and after his regular hospital visit on Saturday, he was back home and was also seen driving his car from Jalsa to Janak the next day. He is currently at home.”

Back then, when the rumours of his hospitalisation broke, the actor wrote a cryptic post on his blog. “Cheel jab howe shant to bhaiya, tote bolan suru karen ir bir fatte, kahan, chal hamau, pilave suru karen!!!! bajre di roti kha di, fu padiyon da, saag re munh mein dalan lagai jaise , bolan lage kaag re!!!!!"

Amitabh Bachchan's work front