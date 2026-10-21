/‘Her heart and mind in good shape’: What Helen Haines’ husband said after MP loses both legs in ‘targeted’ attack

Australian independent MP Helen Haines has lost both legs following an alleged targeted attack in north-east Victoria, but remains in a stable condition, her husband Phil Haines said on Wednesday.

The 65-year-old federal representative for Indi was struck by a car near her electorate office in Wangaratta on Monday afternoon. She was initially in a critical but stable condition, with surgeons attempting to save her right leg. However, the severity of her injuries ultimately forced doctors to amputate both legs.

Speaking outside Melbourne’s Alfred Hospital, Phil Haines said his wife had survived a “horrendous incident” and now faced a lengthy recovery.

‘Helen is alive and stable’

For the family, her survival remains the most important news, he said, describing the qualities that have defined his wife throughout their nearly 40-year marriage.

“The good news in all this is Helen is alive and she’s stable,” he said.

He described the MP as a compassionate person who has consistently supported her family and community, while praising her intellectual sharpness.

“Her heart is huge. She is a very compassionate, caring, loving person,” he said.

Despite the extent of her injuries, he expressed confidence in her determination to recover, with the support of her loved ones. The couple have three children and two grandchildren.

“She is a determined person who will do her best with our support and love to recover, and that is what we hope for,” he said. “We are grateful at this stage that both her heart and her mind are in good shape.”

Alleged attack sparks concern over MPs’ safety

Police have alleged that the incident was targeted. Brendan Nugent has been charged with dangerous driving causing serious injury, intentionally causing serious injury and causing harm to a Commonwealth public official. He appeared before Wangaratta Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The attack has prompted fresh concerns about the safety of elected representatives. Security agencies, including the Australian Federal Police and ASIO, briefed MPs on the security situation on Wednesday.

Governor-General Sam Mostyn, who joined Phil Haines at the hospital, said she had informed King Charles about the incident.

“This violent attack on a much loved and respected sitting member of our federal parliament must be a moment for us to pause and to choose to be better,” Mostyn said.

At a vigil in Wodonga, former Indi MP Cathy McGowan warned that the alleged attack carried implications beyond the injuries inflicted on Haines, calling for a stronger democracy where candidates, particularly women, could seek office without fear.