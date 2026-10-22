/‘I caution the president...’: Trump’s ex-press secretary warns after Zacharia’s exit

US President Donald Trump should look beyond appearance and political loyalty when choosing his next White House press secretary, his first press secretary, Sean Spicer, has warned. Speaking after Katie Zacharia’s five-day stint in the role ended, Spicer said backing the president’s agenda was not enough for a job that also demands government experience, media handling and the ability to manage the White House’s communications.

Spicer says media briefings are only part of the job

Speaking to News24 anchor Andrew Bolt, Spicer described Zacharia as a smart individual who had done a good job advocating Trump’s “America First” agenda. However, he cautioned against treating those qualities as the main requirements for the position.

“I caution the White House and the president, in particular, for just focusing on that part of the duties,” he said.

According to Spicer, public appearances account for only around 20 per cent of the job. The press secretary must also coordinate with government departments, manage meetings, handle announcements and understand how the administration functions.

He urged prospective candidates to assess their own experience before accepting the role.

“If you're telling me that you don't have a real fundamental grasp of how the government operates, you've never worked at the press corps, then this might not be the best fit for you,” Spicer said.

Zacharia’s brief stint drew scrutiny

Zacharia’s tenure came under scrutiny after her first and only press briefing lasted about 14 minutes, with questions taken from three reporters, according to The Associated Press.

Her halting delivery attracted criticism, while questions also emerged about her professional credentials. A Pepperdine University law graduate, Zacharia had described herself as a lawyer while appearing on conservative television programmes, despite not having passed a bar exam or obtained credentials to practise law in the United States. She said she had worked as a lawyer in China and was offering legal analysis, not legal advice.

Trump had also suggested she reconsider the position, saying she was being “brutalised by the media”.

Spicer knows the pressure firsthand

Spicer resigned in July 2017 after six months as press secretary during Trump’s first term. He later called it the most demanding job of his career, despite 27 years in the military.

“That is the most intense job I will ever ever have,” he said.