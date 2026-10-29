/Tiger Shroff to resume shooting in November after Mumbai firing incident: Report

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is set to resume his work commitments after a firing incident took place at Pushpa Park in Mumbai on October 18 (Sunday). The incident had raised concerns, but the latest development indicates that the actor is now preparing to return to his professional schedule soon.

Tiger Shroff to resume work

A source close to Tiger told Mid-Day that a patchwork on his upcoming project, Lag Jaa Gale, remains to be completed, for which the actor’s presence is required. The shoot is expected to take place in early November.

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“Some patchwork of the movie is left, for which Tiger is needed. Raj and his team have been prepping for the 10-day schedule that will take place sometime in early November,” a source told the publication.

Speaking about Tiger’s security, another insider shared with India Today that the actor’s safety remains a priority and the shoot location will remain confidential.

“The team is careful to not disclose the shoot location to anyone, barring the core members. Tiger’s safety is paramount for the makers. He wanted to return to work because he didn’t want the film to suffer in any way because of the incident,” the report stated.

Tiger Shroff's firing case

On the evening of October 18 (Sunday), Shroff was leaving in his car after playing a football match in a stadium in Mumbai's Juhu area. As he exited, three gunmen allegedly opened fire at his car.

Mumbai Police later confirmed that the actor was safe and had not sustained any gunshot injuries. Following the firing, police launched an investigation, and three men, allegedly shooters, have been arrested from Kota.

Meanwhile, a social media post linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the shooting incident. However, police have not verified the authenticity of the post.

The post also allegedly warned members of the film industry against working with Salman Khan and threatened further attacks. Police are investigating the incident and the claims surrounding it.

New details emerged claiming that the Heropanti actor was targeted only after the alleged shooters abandoned their plan to attack Salman Khan. According to police sources, the suspects had previously planned to conduct reconnaissance outside Khan’s residence in Bandra. However, the security arrangements reportedly made it difficult for them to execute the alleged plan, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Investigators suspect that the attackers subsequently chose Shroff after learning about his regular Sunday football sessions through social media posts shared by the actor’s fans.

Following the incident, the Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested four people, including two women. After the case was investigated by the Anti-Extortion Cell, two women named Radha and Babita, who allegedly supplied arms to the shooters involved in the case have also been detained.

Tiger Shroff's work front