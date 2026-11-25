Pakistan's first Netflix Original series, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, has stirred major controversy even before its release. The controversy erupted after the Indian cine body All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has written to PM Narendra Modi, demanding a ban on the release of the series in India.

As the Netflix show becomes the centre of discussion, here we take a look at the whole controversy and whether it will release in India or not.

Letter to PM Modi

The series has stirred major interest among Indian fans, with its star-studded cast, which comprises actors like Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, who enjoy a huge fan following and have worked in India. The controversy erupted after the cine body wrote a letter to PM Modi, demanding that the Pakistani series should not be released in India, saying that Pakistan will remain a terrorist country.

In a letter dated November 24, AICWA President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta wrote, "Terror Gets No Applause. Nation Comes First."

He urged the Prime Minister to ensure that the series is not released on Netflix India on December 4, 2026, or on any later date.

''The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has written to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, demanding that the Pakistani series "Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo" is not released on Netflix in India on 4 December 2026.''

The letter also says that Pakistan was, is, and will remain a terrorist country, and that no matter what the content is, it has no place on Indian screens.

In the letter, AICWA said that the actors of the show have “spoken against India during periods of high tension between the two countries.”

“These are people of a terrorist country, and they will never wish well for India. After the Pulwama attack, AICWA banned Pakistani artists from working in the Indian film industry. After the Pahalgam attack, the Government of India also imposed restrictions on Pakistani artists and content,” it read further.

The letter also mentioned the May 2025 advisory from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, issued on May 8, 2025, after the Pulwama attack, which directed all OTT platforms and streaming services in India to stop streaming Pakistani content.

“Pakistan was, is, and will remain a terrorist country. Pakistan has taken the sons of this nation, and it will never stop on its own. Wives have lost husbands, children have lost fathers, and parents have lost their sons. Thousands of such families still live in grief today. How can we ask them to watch the entertainment of the country that did this to them?” the letter appealed.

What is Jo Bachay Hai Sang Samait Lo all about?

Based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Farhat Ishtiaq, the show brings together some of the biggest names from Pakistan's entertainment industry, which makes it one of the most highly talked-about series of the year.

The controversy erupted after Netflix promoted the show as Pakistan's first Netflix Original series, which was set to release on the streaming platform on December 4, 2026. However, whether it will be released in India or not still remains uncertain.

Apart from Fawad Mahira and Sanam, the series also stars Khushhal Khan, Ahad Raza Mir, Iqra Aziz, Hania Aamir, Maya Ali, Bilal Ashraf, Ahmed Ali Akbar, and Hamza Abbasi.

Will Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo release in India?