Diljit Dosanjh performed in Mumbai on Friday as part of his AURA India Tour 2026, and did not let the security concerns affect the spirit of the evening. The concert took place at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, where the singer also addressed the reported threats against his shows.

Several videos from the concert went viral on social media that show Diljit pausing between performances to speak about the threats and the intention behind them.

Diljit Dosanjh addresses bomb threat

"Diljit ko bomb se uda denge? Waah! Inka maksad sirf yahi hai ki Diljit ke show mein log na aayein, unko dara diya jaye, dhamkaya jaye, kisi bhi tareeke se rok diya jaye" (They want to blow Diljit up with a bomb? Wow! Their only aim is to ensure that people don't come to Diljit's show, that they scare them, threaten them and stop them by any means possible), he said.



He further responded, quoting Rahat Indori, "Shehron mein toh baroodon ka mausam hai, gaon chalo, ye amroodon ka mausam hai" (In cities, it is the season of gunpowder, but in villages, it is the season of guavas. Let’s go to the villages).

"There is love from my side. You can throw a bomb at me if you want, but I will still respond with love."

Diljit also thanked Mumbai Police, saying, “I know that as many people as are here, just as many are stuck outside as well. The police also have their duty/compulsion; they are checking and sending everyone in. Thank you so much. Many, many thanks to the Mumbai Police."

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh quotes Rahat Indori in fiery response to Indore song ban

“Aapko agar mera koi gaana nahi bhi samajh mein aaya toh jo mitti ki khushboo hai, woh aapko zaroor aayegi" (Even if you don't understand any of my songs, you will surely feel the fragrance of the soil), he told the audience.

Bomb threats at Diljit Dosanjh concerts

Diljit's Mumbai concert was held amid heightened security after authorities reportedly received threat emails warning of possible attacks at multiple locations in the city. One of the emails, reportedly sent on November 26 to Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde and Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, warned of explosions at several locations, including Mahalaxmi Racecourse and Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa residence. Sion and Acharya Metro Station were also reportedly mentioned.

More than 500 Mumbai Police personnel were reportedly deployed at Mahalaxmi Racecourse to oversee security. Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad teams also inspected the venue, while entry checks were expanded to five gates. Private security personnel and specialised teams were also assigned to assist with the arrangements.

The singer's upcoming Bengaluru concert has also reportedly come under threat. Diljit is scheduled to perform at NICE Grounds in Madavara on November 29 as part of his AURA India Tour 2026.

According to reports, an email warning of a possible explosion at the concert venue prompted the North CEN Crime Police Station to register an FIR against unidentified persons. The email reportedly warned of an IED blast and included messages advising people against bringing children to the concert or travelling by Metro.