At least 30 people, including an infant and several schoolchildren, were killed after a Myanmar military airstrike struck a school and monastery compound in a rebel-controlled village in central Myanmar, according to the opposition National Unity Government (NUG) and a local witness, news agency Reuters reported. The airstrike hit a village in Sinbaungwe Township, Magway Region, at around 3 pm local time on Thursday, while a religious ceremony was taking place.

The bombing was followed by artillery strikes. Opposition authorities alleged that the military used four 500-pound aerial bombs, 12 artillery shells and seven suicide drones in the attack. NUG spokesperson Nay Phone Latt and a local witness told Reuters that more than 20 civilians, including women and children, were killed in the airstrike and subsequent artillery attacks. Nine rebel fighters were also among those killed. According to the local witness, there were no active clashes in the area at the time of the bombing. The witness added that rebel fighters only occasionally passed through the village.

Military yet to comment on airstrike

The attack has drawn strong condemnation from opposition authorities, who described it as an unprovoked assault on civilians. Pro-military Telegram channels claimed that the airstrike targeted a graduation ceremony and a gathering of rebel forces. However, Myanmar's military had not released an official statement by Saturday afternoon.

The Myanmar government also did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The NUG and the interim Magway Federal Unit Government, a rebel local administration aligned with opposition forces, condemned the attack in a joint statement. They described it as a war crime and a violation of the Geneva Convention. The authorities said they were gathering evidence for potential international legal proceedings. They also called on the United Nations, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and neighbouring countries to halt the supply of aviation fuel, munitions and drone technology to Myanmar's military.

Opposition records thousands of military airstrikes

According to data maintained by the NUG, Myanmar's military conducted 15,327 airstrikes across 6,653 separate incidents between February 1, 2021, and late October 2026. The opposition's records state that these attacks killed 6,467 civilians and damaged 562 schools and 848 religious buildings.