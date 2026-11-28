An earthquake measuring 6.7 in magnitude struck off the east coast of Russia's Kamchatka region on Saturday (November 28), according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). Sharing details of the earthquake on X, the National Centre For Seismology wrote, “EQ of M: 6.7, On: 28/11/2026 18:45:09 IST, Lat: 53.667 N, Long: 158.030 E, Depth: 205 Km, Location: Russia.” There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties following the earthquake.

Kamchatka is located along the Pacific Ring of Fire, where the Pacific Plate subducts beneath the Okhotsk Plate, making the region highly vulnerable to earthquakes. On July 30, 2025, a powerful magnitude 8.8 earthquake struck off the peninsula’s eastern coast. It was one of the strongest earthquakes recorded globally since 1900 and the most powerful to hit the region since 1952, according to Russian scientists.