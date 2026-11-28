An earthquake measuring 6.7 in magnitude struck off the east coast of Russia's Kamchatka region on Saturday (November 28), according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). Sharing details of the earthquake on X, the National Centre For Seismology wrote, “EQ of M: 6.7, On: 28/11/2026 18:45:09 IST, Lat: 53.667 N, Long: 158.030 E, Depth: 205 Km, Location: Russia.” There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties following the earthquake.
Kamchatka is located along the Pacific Ring of Fire, where the Pacific Plate subducts beneath the Okhotsk Plate, making the region highly vulnerable to earthquakes. On July 30, 2025, a powerful magnitude 8.8 earthquake struck off the peninsula’s eastern coast. It was one of the strongest earthquakes recorded globally since 1900 and the most powerful to hit the region since 1952, according to Russian scientists.
Earthquakes do's and don'ts
- Repair deep plaster cracks in ceilings and foundations. Get expert advice if there are signs of structural defects.
- Anchor overhead lighting fixtures to the ceiling.
- Follow the BIS codes relevant to your area for building standards
- Fasten shelves securely to walls.
- Place large or heavy objects on lower shelves.
- Do not move from where you are. However, move away from buildings, trees, streetlights, and utility wires.
- DROP to the ground; take COVER by getting under a sturdy table or other piece of furniture; and HOLD ON until the shaking stops. If there is no table or desk near you, cover your face and head with your arms and crouch in an inside corner of the building.
- Protect yourself by staying under the lintel of an inner door, in the corner of a room, under a table, or even under a bed.
- Stay away from glass, windows, outside doors and walls, and anything that could fall (such as lighting fixtures or furniture).